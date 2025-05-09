ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Addressing the gathering, Mina condemned the April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, including an IAF corporal from Arunachal Pradesh.

Last Updated: 09/05/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: APCC Holds 'Tiranga Yatra' in Support of Armed Forces Post-Operation Sindoor

ITANAGAR- In a show of solidarity with the Indian armed forces, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) organized a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in the state capital today, following the Indian Army’s retaliatory action under Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The rally, led by APCC Vice President Toko Mina, saw hundreds of Congress workers march from Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan to Indira Gandhi Park, waving the national flag and raising slogans lauding the Indian military.

Addressing the gathering, Mina condemned the April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, including an IAF corporal from Arunachal Pradesh. “Pakistan cannot break India’s spirit. We commend our forces for their strong response,” she said.

Mina further added that the Congress party, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, fully supports the government’s stance against terrorism.

She also acknowledged the roles of PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah in backing the armed forces’ operations.

The yatra was held in line with the All India Congress Committee’s call for nationwide ‘Jai Hind Yatras’ to boost the morale of the armed forces and show bipartisan unity in the face of terror.

Tags
Last Updated: 09/05/2025
1 minute read

