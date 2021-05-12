Itanagar
Itanagar: APCC-CMC appeals IMC for immediately start of disinfection, sanitisation of Micro containment areas
ITANAGAR- In a meeting APCC-COVID19 Monitoring Committee (CMC) appealed Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) to immediately start disinfection and sanitisation of Micro containment area as listed by the office of the District Magistrate and other endangered areas on priority basis before lockdown is over . Otherwise, peoples movement will hamper the programme.
The meeting with Mayor, Deputy Mayor of IMC and Nodal Officer of Sanitisation Programme and APCC-COVID19 Monitoring Committee (CMC) was held today.
APCC -CMC also asked authorities for several action to be taken in fighting Covid-19 including
- Compulsory sanitisation of polluted area such as car servicing centre, butcher area , commercial cattle rearing zone etc.
- providing e Mobile Van to carry people who need medical attention as there are poor people who do not even have scooty for communication.
- Since IMC has delayed the sanitisation program, IMC must advt. Contact details of IMC Corporator, committee & toll number of ‘free sanitisation and disinfection service’ as announced.
- All the IMC Ward corporator and IMC SHG, Volunteer group should be engaged in sanitisation programme before lockdown is over.