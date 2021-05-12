Itanagar

Itanagar: APCC-CMC appeals IMC for immediately start of disinfection, sanitisation of Micro containment areas

May 12, 2021
May 12, 2021

ITANAGAR-  In a meeting APCC-COVID19 Monitoring Committee (CMC)  appealed Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC)  to immediately start   disinfection  and sanitisation   of Micro containment  area as listed by the office of the District Magistrate and other endangered areas on priority basis before lockdown is over . Otherwise,   peoples movement  will hamper the programme.

The  meeting with Mayor, Deputy Mayor of IMC and Nodal Officer of Sanitisation Programme and  APCC-COVID19 Monitoring Committee (CMC) was held today.

APCC -CMC also asked  authorities for  several action to be taken in fighting Covid-19 including

  • Compulsory sanitisation of  polluted area  such as car servicing centre, butcher area , commercial cattle rearing zone etc.
  • providing e Mobile Van to carry people who need medical attention as there are poor people who do not even have scooty for communication.
  • Since IMC has delayed the sanitisation program, IMC must  advt.  Contact details of IMC Corporator, committee &  toll number of  ‘free sanitisation and disinfection service’ as announced.
  • All the IMC Ward corporator and  IMC SHG, Volunteer group should  be  engaged in sanitisation  programme  before lockdown is over.

May 12, 2021
