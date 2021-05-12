Arunachal:  HC recalls pre-arrest anticipatory bail of DLRSO and Director LM in connection with alleged irregularities on Ruksin-Pasighat railway line compensation case

PASIGHAT- ( Maksam Tayeng ) The Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance), Itanagar which is investigating on the infamous case of alleged irregularities on land acquisition and disbursement of compensation to the affected landowners for construction of Ruksin-Pasighat segment of broad gauge railway line, is looking out for the arrest of Ojing Nangkar, DLRSO, East Siang District and Enyo Nangkar, Director, Land Management, Itanagar after the High Court recalled their pre-arrest anticipatory bail recently on 4th and 6th May but both are presently absconding.

As per SIC (Vig) SP, HK Tiwari, both Ojing Nangkar and Enyo Nangkar’s pre-arrest anticipatory bail was recalled by Guwahati High Court of Itanagar Permanent Bench, Naharlagun on the first week of this month citing reasons that the petitioner are not entitled to the privilege of pre-arrest bail under section 438 of the Cr.P.C. in connection with SIC vigilance PS Case No. 03/2021, U/S 120(B)/409/468/471 of IPC R/W section 13(1)(c)(d) & 13(2) of the PC Act 1988. Since the bail application filed under section 438 of Cr.P.C. were devoid of merit and rejected, their pre-arrest bail granted on 20th April 2021 were also recalled, informed Tiwari adding that both are absconding since then and evading the arrest.

SIC (Vig) SP, Tiwari has also appealed to the general public of Pasighat and nearby districts to co-operate the investigating agency and share the location and whereabouts of both Ojing Nangkar and Enyo Nangkar for their early arrest to take forward the case ahead. Anyone having information of their whereabouts may contact SIC and police, added the SP.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning here that Ojing Nangkar, District Land Revenue & Settlement Officer, East Siang District and his elder brother, Enyo Nangkar, Director Land Management, Itanagar have been under the radar of investigating cell after former DC Pasighat, Tamiyo Tatak was arrested instantly. However, both had applied for pre-arrest anticipatory bail from High Court fearing arrest during the course of hearing to the queries of the SIC (Vig) Investigating officer but their bail were recalled on 4th and 6th May respectively.

Recently, Ojing Nangkar, DLRSO East Siang had informed and clarified this scribe that he was not absconding and could be contacted and reached out anytime for any queries on the case by claiming innocence in the case. Director LM, Enyo Nangkar had also made the same statement by sharing some records and claiming innocence by adding that he didn’t make any mistake as he had acted as per the direction of T.T. Gamdik, the then secretary LM and if there were any mistakes it must have been from Ojing Nangkar, DRLSO.

While former DC, Pasighat Tamiyo Tatak was granted bail on 6th May on the ground of growing covid cases, the early arrest or surrendering of both DLRSO and Director LM, if at all innocent, would speed up the case toward its early crackdown and conclusion which involves compensation amount for railways well above Rs 100 crores.