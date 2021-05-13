Arunachal: Berung village youths appeals DFO Pasighat Forest Division to stop dynamite fishing

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a letter to Divisional Forest Officer, Pasighat Forest Division on Wednesday, the village youth of Berung village under Pasighat circle here has appeal forest department to stop and check illegal means of fishing by dynamite/blasting under Pasighat RF from 21 Mile to Pillumukh area.

Berung village youth (Berung Yameng Kebang) President, Orin Panggeng has sought immediate attention of DFO, Pasighat Forest Division to stop the rampant practice of illegal means of fishing by using dynamite/blasting by unknown persons. He has appealed to the DFO to deploy forest officials and a team to carry out patrolling in the area as it falls under Pasighat Reserve Forest area. From the village side, the youth President is ready to co-operate the department with its youth force for effective patrolling.

It is worth mentioning here that rampant illegal means of fishing is practiced at the areas closed to 21 Mile, Partung and Pillumukh areas under Pasighat RF where even illegal hunting is also practiced including illegal felling of trees without any proper restriction from the forest department. One of the staff who didn’t want him to be mentioned shared that illegal means of fishing, hunting and illegal felling of trees are common in the RF areas but they also added that lower staffs are helpless as higher authorities do not take appropriate action despite knowing the facts.

However, on getting the complaint from the Berung Yameng Kebang, DFO Pasighat Forest Division has deployed forest officials and staff for rigorous patrolling in the area. Tashi Mize, DFO Pasighat Forest Division has responded to the complaint and has informed that the forest team today carried out rigorous patrolling in the area and has assured to take appropriate action against anyone found doing the illegal means of fishing, hunting and felling of trees.