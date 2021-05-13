Arunachal Guv, CM extend Eid-Ul-Fitr greetings

TANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu conveyed Eid-Ul-Fitr greetings greetings.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his warm greetings to the people of the State and to all the Muslim brethren in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message, the Governor said that Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the period of fasting during the holy month of Ramzan. It is a month for prayers to seek blessings, forgiveness and kindness of the Almighty for the entire humanity. The Holy month of Ramzan is observed to imbibe good thoughts and benevolence towards the fellow human beings. It reminds us of our duties of alms giving, charity and generosity for all in general and towards the weak, forlorn, poor and underprivileged in particular, he said.

The Governor said that the blissful Eid-ul-Fitr festival symbolises humanism, fortitude, patience and piety. It is for promotion of peace, harmony, brotherhood and happy co-existence amongst the people. Let us faithfully and practically perpetuate these excellent tenets of Eid-ul-Fitr, beyond the petty religious parameters, which are hindering the march of peace in this world, he said.

May this Holy Eid-ul-Fitr festival further enhance the bonds and values of our plural society, the Governor wished.

On this occasion, I also implore all my Arunachali brethren to strictly observe the protocols for protection against COVID 19, including wearing of facemask, washing of hands frequently, and maintaining social distancing by practicing ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’ and ‘Dawai bhi- Kadai bhi’, the Governor urged in his Eid-Ul-Fitr message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his greetings to the people on the holy occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated by members of the Muslim community across the globe.

“Eid Mubarak to my Muslim brothers and sisters of the state. May the new moon bring with it good health and prosperity of all sentient beings,” he greeted in a message on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated tomorrow in India.

The month of Ramadan began on April 14. According to Islamic traditions, the tenth month begins with the sighting of the crescent moon in the sky. The sighting of the moon on the last day of Ramadan confirms the arrival of Eid ul Fitr the next day.

“With the sighting of the crescent moon, you will break your month-long fast. I pray the Almighty to bestow you all with His choicest blessings to tide over these difficult times,” Khandu said.

Quoting Shahi Imam Ahmed Bukhari, Khandu appealed all to follow Covid-19 protocols and offer prayers of Eid at home.

“While the festival is celebrated by meeting loved ones and enjoying lavish feasts, the celebrations this year will be different. The Almighty knows we are fighting a pandemic of mega-proportions. Let’s offer Him prayers from the confines of our homes. He will bless us all,” the Chief Minister added.