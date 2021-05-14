Itanagar: APCC-CMC demands PPEs for frontline worker

ITANAGAR- APCC-COVID19 Monitoring Committee ( APCC-CMC ) demands proper and quality PPEs for frontline workers as their lives need to be protected during and after lockdown till COVID19 is erased from the world. Protect them to protect lives, said Mina Toko General Secretary, APCC.

“while monitoring the police check post APCC-CMC observed that frontline workers are not equipped with PPEs such as hand gloves , quality face mask , face shield and hand sanitiser. Mina said.

The state government is risking the lives of frontline worker exposing them to environment unprotected. They are working in most adverse situations to protect lives of lakhs in the state. A tiny negligence towards frontline workers safety will not be tolerated, said Mina.

In the fifth round of food kit & PPE distribution Amidst lockdown APCC-CMC Chairman Gyamar Tana, Taba Tagam President APSD Young Brigade and Mrs Gyamar Yama – a Philanthropist visited Health Centre and Police Naka’s in Rural Papumpare to express heartfelt Gratitude to frontline worker for protecting lives of lakhs . The team is thankful to Bomken Basar, DSP P/P for welcoming the philanthropic act of APCC-CMC.