May 14, 2021
Itanagar: APCC-CMC demands PPEs for frontline worker

ITANAGAR-   APCC-COVID19 Monitoring Committee ( APCC-CMC ) demands  proper and quality PPEs for frontline workers as their lives  need to be protected during and after  lockdown till COVID19 is  erased from the world. Protect them to protect lives, said  Mina Toko General Secretary, APCC.

“while monitoring the  police check post APCC-CMC  observed that frontline workers are not equipped  with PPEs such as hand gloves , quality face mask , face shield and hand  sanitiser. Mina said.

The state government  is risking the lives of frontline worker exposing them to  environment unprotected. They are working in most adverse situations  to protect lives of lakhs in the state. A tiny negligence towards frontline workers safety  will  not be  tolerated, said Mina.

In the  fifth round of food kit & PPE distribution Amidst lockdown APCC-CMC Chairman Gyamar Tana,   Taba Tagam  President APSD Young Brigade and Mrs Gyamar Yama – a Philanthropist visited Health Centre and Police Naka’s  in Rural Papumpare  to express heartfelt Gratitude  to frontline  worker for protecting   lives of lakhs  . The team is thankful to Bomken Basar, DSP P/P  for welcoming the philanthropic act of APCC-CMC.

May 14, 2021
