Itanagar

Itanagar: After NH-415, now portion of Boundary wall of Hollongi airport collapsed after heavy rain

June 14, 2021
0 1 minute read
Itanagar: After NH-415, now portion of Boundary wall of Hollongi airport collapsed after heavy rain

ITANAGAR:  After a portion of NH-415,  Now a portion of under construction boundary wall of Hollongi Airport  collapsed on Monday and some more portion are  on the verge of collapse.

Locals alleged that, the wall has been collapsed due to non construction of drains in between the boundary wall and link road.

Read this also-Itanagar- Part of NH-415 collapses after heavy rain

 A video clip circulating in social media , showing the road alongwith boundary wall full of mud and rainwater.  If proper drainage  system constructed along the boundary wall, then the boundary wall may not be collapsed.

Itanagar: After NH-415, now portion of Boundary wall of Hollongi airport collapsed after heavy rain

Meanwhile , the incidents of NH-415 and  Boundary wall of Hollongi are reflecting the standard of work of atleast these two developmental projects.

Meanwhile, It must be mentioned here that “A large portion of the NH-415 had been washed away at D-Sector, Itanagar near IG Park entry gate after heavy rain in state capital Itanagar on 31st May, 2021.

Tags
June 14, 2021
0 1 minute read

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button