Itanagar: After NH-415, now portion of Boundary wall of Hollongi airport collapsed after heavy rain

ITANAGAR: After a portion of NH-415, Now a portion of under construction boundary wall of Hollongi Airport collapsed on Monday and some more portion are on the verge of collapse.

Locals alleged that, the wall has been collapsed due to non construction of drains in between the boundary wall and link road.

A video clip circulating in social media , showing the road alongwith boundary wall full of mud and rainwater. If proper drainage system constructed along the boundary wall, then the boundary wall may not be collapsed.

Meanwhile , the incidents of NH-415 and Boundary wall of Hollongi are reflecting the standard of work of atleast these two developmental projects.

Meanwhile, It must be mentioned here that “A large portion of the NH-415 had been washed away at D-Sector, Itanagar near IG Park entry gate after heavy rain in state capital Itanagar on 31st May, 2021.