Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor administers oaths APPSC & APIC members

Rise to the expectations of the people and always uphold the merit of each case: Governor to APPSC & APIC

Last Updated: March 3, 2024
1 minute read
ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) administered the ‘Oath of Office’ and ‘Oath of Secrecy’ to the newly appointed member of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Jalash Pertin at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 3rd March 2024.

He also administered ‘Oath’ to newly appointed members of Arunachal Pradesh Information Commissioner, Khopey Thaley, Vijay Taram, Dani Gamboo and Sangyal Tsering Bappu. Chief Secretary in-charge Kaling Tayeng, Principal Secretary (Home) conducted the function.

Arunachal ranks first among NE states in implementing the JJM scheme

Interacting with the Chairmen and members of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and Arunachal Pradesh Information Commissioner over a high tea, the Governor reposed his faith that the Commissions will rise to the expectations of the people and will always uphold the merit of each case. He advised them to work with commitment, renewed zeal and in team spirit.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Cabinet Ministers, senior officers and distinguished guests attended the function along with other officials and public functionaries.

