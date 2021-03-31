Itanagar: Govt should develop a Park in between Zero point Tinali and Papu Nallah- People request

ITANAGAR- The denizen of Modirijo area in between Zero point Tinali and Papu have appealed to the state government to develop a park on a portion of land on NH 415 located at Modirijo turning tri junction.

The land is currently lying vacant in the middle of the newly constructed four lane highway. Few months ago some anti-social elements reportedly had tried to illegally encroach it but the administration managed to remove them.

“The land should be properly used by constructing a beautiful park on it. It will add to the beauty of the NH 415. If it remains unused the land grabber will definitely try to encroach it,” said a resident of Modirijo.

If a small park will develop in this peace of land, it will attract the tourists who visited the capital city and also the park would enhance the beauty of the National highway.

Not only the Park, statues of renowned personality of state or country may also be constructed so that we remember them and their contribution to the nation or the society.

The highway administration should have discussed on a plan with capital administration for immediate consideration of state government. A senior citizen of capital complex said.