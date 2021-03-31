Arunachal

Arunachal: Sashastra Seema Bal seizes 520 kg Ganja in Balemu

March 31, 2021
BALEMU- The 61 Bn of Sashastra Seema Bal seized huge quantity of Ganja( Cannabis ) in Balemu of West Kameng district, informed a SSB official.

On the basis of inputs a joint operation was launched by BOP -900 chain( name of area )  and  4200 Chain ( name of area )  of 61 Bn SSB BHAIRABKUNDA  under the command of INSP(GD) N. Kesho Singh with others 15 jawans on  31/03/2021  morning from in between Bus stand (4200 Chain are ) and Hazargolai   of OKSRT road.

The Operation party noticed the suspected vehicle (mahindra maxx pickup )  bearing No AS 12E-2617 was  parked  beside the road.  The party searched the vehicle  but no suspected items was found.

However while searching nearby areas the party recovered 24 plastic bags filled  with suspected cannabis (ganja) containing 520 kg from the 4200 chain areas under Balemu Police Station.

March 31, 2021
