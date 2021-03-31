Arunachal: Sashastra Seema Bal seizes 520 kg Ganja in Balemu

BALEMU- The 61 Bn of Sashastra Seema Bal seized huge quantity of Ganja( Cannabis ) in Balemu of West Kameng district, informed a SSB official.

On the basis of inputs a joint operation was launched by BOP -900 chain( name of area ) and 4200 Chain ( name of area ) of 61 Bn SSB BHAIRABKUNDA under the command of INSP(GD) N. Kesho Singh with others 15 jawans on 31/03/2021 morning from in between Bus stand (4200 Chain are ) and Hazargolai of OKSRT road.

The Operation party noticed the suspected vehicle (mahindra maxx pickup ) bearing No AS 12E-2617 was parked beside the road. The party searched the vehicle but no suspected items was found.

However while searching nearby areas the party recovered 24 plastic bags filled with suspected cannabis (ganja) containing 520 kg from the 4200 chain areas under Balemu Police Station.