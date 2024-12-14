Arunachal: Tai Idol Season 5 Grand Finale held at Namsai

NAMSAI- The grand finale of Tai Idol Season 5, held at the Multipurpose Cultural Hall in Namsai, turned out to be a spectacular celebration of young talent and cultural heritage. The event witnessed an electrifying display of passion and skill from the participants, further establishing the Tai Idol platform as a beacon of inspiration for the younger generation.

Gracing the occasion as chief guest, Deputy CM Chowna Mein emphasized the significant strides the Tai Khamti community has made in promoting and preserving its rich cultural heritage. During his speech, he lauded the efforts of the Tai Khamti Heritage and Literature Society, whose commitment to nurturing young talent has fostered immense pride and recognition for the community, both regionally and nationally.

Reflecting on the journey, Deputy Chief Minister, Mein shared that, “The spark ignited by the Brahmaputra Darshan in 2003 to showcase Tai Khamti folk music and dance has taken us a long way. It is truly heartening to witness the rise of our youth, whose talent is now celebrated on national stages and resonates across state, national, and Southeast Asian audiences.

Highlighting a recent achievement, he celebrated the recognition of Chow Saratham Namchoom, a distinguished artist from the region.

Mein congratulated the winners: Chow Chujanta Manchey (winner), 1st Runner-up, Nang Wakham Chakhap and 2nd Runner-up:Chow Khamseng Thoumoung

He said that their achievements are a source of inspiration for all other aspiring artists and a testament to the limitless potential of our youth.

Mein also underscored the need for collective efforts to sustain and elevate young talent. He urged parents and society at large to support initiatives that empower children, enabling them to pursue their creative aspirations.

Mein further commend Tai Khamti Heritage and Literature Society for their teamwork and dedication and reiterated the Government of Arunachal Pradesh’s unwavering commitment to empowering youth under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

On the occasion, two new music videos were also released, the first featured last year’s Tai Idol winner, and the second was a captivating performance by Phontok.