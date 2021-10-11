Itanagar

Itanagar: IMC Mayor calls on CS Naresh Kumar

October 11, 2021
Itanagar: IMC Mayor calls on CS Naresh Kumar
ITANAGAR-  Mayor –Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Tame Phassang called on Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and apprised him various activities undertaken by the corporation also shared the grievances of the IMC here on Monday. Mayor was also accompanied by Deputy Mayor Biri Bassang and Corporators of the various wards of IMC.

During its threadbare discussion on the welfare of the IMC jurisdiction and state as a whole, Mayor briefed the Chief Secretary on the Solid Waste Management plants, sewage treatment plants, and other developments issues.

 Mayor also apprised the Chief Secretary on the challenges of the IMC in completing various important projects and urged him to enhance the grant- in- aids of the Corporation.

Meanwhile, after acknowledging the challenges of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), Chief Secretary has assured to approve enhancement of grant -in -aids for the corporation.

October 11, 2021
