Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates SP Office, Fire Station at Hawai

HAWAI- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein inaugurated new SP Office of Anjaw District at Hawai today in presence of Home Minister, Bamang Felix, MLA Hayuliang, Dasanglu Pul and Director General of Police, R P Upadhyaya. He also inaugurated a Fire Station at Hawai today.

Mein said that the Govt is giving special attention to the development of border areas. He said that construction of Arunachal Trans-Highway is also going on in full swing across the State. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the govt agencies in smooth construction of roads in the border areas saying that all other developments will follow the road communications. He further asked the Deputy Commissioner Anjaw to expedite the process of land compensation in certain portions for immediate commencement of the road construction works.

He further said that the Govt of Arunachal Pradesh will develop three model villages in border areas, one each in Eastern, Central and Western zone in the State. He also said that micro-hydel will be developed in border areas for generation of electricity for border villages where electricity supply through Power Grid do not reach due to difficult terrain.

Taking cognizance of the poor network in the district headquarter Hawai, Mein informed that one of the World’s Largest Tower Industry, Indus Tower Limited is going to installed Smart Monopole in some locations of the State which will improve the network connectivity. He added that they proposed to install at some select locations in Itanagar/Naharlagun, Pasighat, Namsai and Tawang on pilot basis and will install in all the district headquarters in the next phase. He assured that in the next phase such towers will be installed in Hawai too.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the local MLA, Dasanglu Pul on the occasion, he assured to take up them in the next budget.

Home Minister, Bamang Felix sought the cooperation of the people in maintaining peace in the district. He said that police alone cannot maintain the law and order but with the cooperation of the people and society as a whole, together we can make a peaceful State.

He informed that with the inauguration of the SP Office in Hawai including a police station under it, Anjaw District has got its second Police Station too. He further requested the people to be careful in dealing with fires to avoid any kind of fire accidents. Citing Anjaw as a zero crime District, he asked the people to sought the help of police personnel for emergency services like fire-fighting, etc.

Local MLA Dasanglu Pul has submitted a memorandum requesting for sanction of fund for Multi-purpose cum Badminton Hall at Khupa township, construction of T-V quarters for SP, T-IV quarters for DSP & OC, Police Station at Hawai, Walong Police Outpost, CC road from SP office to Fire Station and for construction of Treasury Office and Officer quarter and for installation of 4G Airtel/BSNL 3G network service towers at Hawai and Walong CO Outpost.

On the occasion, DGP R P Upadhyaya, DC Anjaw, Talo Jerang and SP, Neha Yadav also spoke.

Among others, SP (Fire & Emergency Services), Mohd Asif, Women & Child Commission Vice-Chairperson, Heyomai Towsik, HoDs, PRI members, Govt Officers & Officials, GBs and police personnels were also present on the occasion.