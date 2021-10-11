Arunachal: Governor interacts with Gaon Burahs and PRI leaders at Thrizino

ADVERTISEMENT

THRIZINO- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) visited Thrizino in West Kameng District on 11th October 2021. In his maiden visit to the remote ADC Headquarters, the Governor interacted with Gaon Burahs and Panchayat leaders.

The Governor urged upon the Gaon Burahs and Panchayat leaders to preserve nature and make the natural environment better for the posterity then what we have inherited from our forebears. He also called for cooperation of the people in implementation of the Central government and State government developmental schemes and projects.

The Governor said that we all must develop, ensure and promote transparency, accountability, probity, promptness, equal dispensation, audit and mid course correction as and when required in the implementation of all types of people welfare schemes. He mentioned about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s developmental schemes and projects which were initiated in 2014. He emphasised that it is duty and responsibility of every citizen to ensure that not a single paisa granted for any developmental programme is misused, if we want progress and development in the State.

The Governor advised the Gaon Burahs and PRI Leaders to motivate and encourage the students to study hard and enhance their capability and competence to be an entrepreneur and a ‘Start Up’. Hankering for government jobs only is not the answer for the progress of the youth. Youths of the day must prepare themselves to become job providers and not job seekers. They must explore innovative ways for living opportunities in agriculture, horticulture, piggery, poultry, loin loom and traditional textiles and handicrafts, apiculture and fisheries etc., which have great scope in the area, the Governor said.

As a token of love and gratitude, the Governor presented basic essential items to the Gaon Burahs and Panchayat leaders on the occasion.

The Governor also visited Subu Village, 11 km from THizino and interacted with the village people there.

Earlier, on his arrival at Thrizino, local MLA & Advisor (Environment & Forests) Kumsi Didisow, West Kameng District Deputy Commissioner Karma Leki and Superintendent of Police, Bharat Reddy Bommareddy, IPS along with government officials and public accorded traditional reception to the Governor.