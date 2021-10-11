Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor interacts with Gaon Burahs and PRI leaders at Thrizino

October 11, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Governor interacts with Gaon Burahs and PRI leaders at Thrizino
ADVERTISEMENT

THRIZINO-   The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) visited Thrizino in West Kameng District on 11th October 2021. In his maiden visit to the remote ADC Headquarters, the Governor interacted with Gaon Burahs and Panchayat leaders.

The Governor urged upon the Gaon Burahs and Panchayat leaders to preserve  nature and make the natural environment better for the posterity then what we have inherited from our forebears. He also called for cooperation of the people in implementation of the Central government and State government developmental schemes and projects.

The Governor said that we all must develop, ensure and promote transparency, accountability, probity, promptness, equal dispensation, audit and mid course correction as and when required in the implementation of all types of people welfare schemes. He mentioned about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s developmental schemes and projects which were initiated in 2014. He emphasised that it is duty and responsibility of every citizen to ensure that not a single paisa granted for any developmental programme is misused, if we want progress and development in the State.

The Governor advised the Gaon Burahs and PRI Leaders to motivate and encourage the students to study hard and enhance their capability and competence to be an entrepreneur and a ‘Start Up’. Hankering for government jobs only is not the answer for the progress of the youth. Youths of the day must prepare themselves to become job providers and not job seekers. They must explore innovative ways for living opportunities in agriculture, horticulture, piggery, poultry, loin loom and traditional textiles and handicrafts, apiculture and fisheries etc., which have great scope in the area, the Governor said.

As a token of love and gratitude, the Governor presented basic essential items to the Gaon Burahs and Panchayat leaders on the occasion.

The Governor also visited Subu Village, 11 km from THizino and interacted with the village people there.

Earlier, on his arrival at Thrizino, local MLA & Advisor (Environment & Forests) Kumsi Didisow, West Kameng District Deputy Commissioner Karma Leki and Superintendent of Police,  Bharat Reddy Bommareddy, IPS along with government officials and public accorded traditional reception to the Governor.

Tags
October 11, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Dipa remembers first flag hoisting of the National Tricolour

Arunachal: Dipa remembers first flag hoisting of the National Tricolour

October 8, 2021
Arunachal: State Govt is committed to work for the welfare of the student community - Chowna Mein

Arunachal: State Govt is committed to work for the welfare of the student community – Chowna Mein

October 8, 2021
Arunachal formally devolves powers to Panchayati Raj Institutions

Arunachal formally devolves powers to Panchayati Raj Institutions

October 8, 2021
Arunachal: PM Modi virtually dedicates 35 PSA Oxygen Plants in Dist Hospital Namsai

Arunachal: PM Modi virtually dedicates 35 PSA Oxygen Plants in Dist Hospital Namsai

October 7, 2021
Arunachal: Jikke Tako inaugurates Oxygen Plant at Dist Hospital in Palin

Arunachal: Jikke Tako inaugurates Oxygen Plant at Dist Hospital in Palin

October 7, 2021
Arunachal: Bhutan Glory, species of butterfly discovered from Mishimi Hills near Mayudia Pass

Arunachal: Bhutan Glory, species of butterfly discovered from Mishimi Hills near Mayudia Pass

October 7, 2021
Arunachal : 3rd day of Online Lecture Series on Gandhi organised by RGU

Arunachal : 3rd day of Online Lecture Series on Gandhi organised by RGU

October 6, 2021
Arunachal: Gibom Gamlin Lombi, wife of first PI of Galo, late Kali Lombi passed away at the age of 90

Arunachal: Gibom Gamlin Lombi, wife of first PI of Galo, late Kali Lombi passed away at the age of 90

October 6, 2021
Arunachal: Training on large cardamom cultivation held in Anjaw

Arunachal: Training on large cardamom cultivation held in Anjaw

October 6, 2021
Arunachal: Consultative Meeting on Sustainable Development Goals in Kra Daadi

Arunachal: Consultative Meeting on Sustainable Development Goals in Kra Daadi

October 6, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!