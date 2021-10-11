Arunachal

Arunachal: 3 NSCN-(K), 2 NSCN (IM) cadres surrendered before Tirap Police

October 11, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: 3 NSCN-(K), 2 NSCN (IM) cadres surrendered before Tirap Police
ADVERTISEMENT

KHONSA-  Three active cadres of NSCN-(K) and two of NSCN (IM) surrendered before Tirap police and 6th Assam Rifle on 11th Oct, 2021, in presence of ADC-cum-Adl. District Magistrate, Tirap,  informed through a official press release.

One NSCN-K (YA) cadre Goliam Gangsa has also surrendered the arms including one 32 mm pistol with live ammunition and magazine.

The surrendered cares are-

  1. Goliam Gangsa(36 Yrs), resident of Longding Dist. He is a Self Style Lance Corporal of  NSCN-K (YA).
  2. Wangjah Wangsu, (  21 Yrs ), Resident of  Tirap Dist . He is a Self Style Corporal of NSCN-K (YA).
  3. Khuadan Wangsu,  (30 Yrs ) and resident of Longding Dist . He is a Self Style Lance Corporal of  NSCN-K (YA).
  4. Chaifut Pansa ( 34 Yrs ), resident of Longding dist . He is Self Style Lance Corporal of NSCN-IM.
  5. Thiamlang Tesia( 36 Yrs ), Resident of  Tirap Dist.   He is Self Style Sergeant Major, of NSCN-IM

Tags
October 11, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Dipa remembers first flag hoisting of the National Tricolour

Arunachal: Dipa remembers first flag hoisting of the National Tricolour

October 8, 2021
Arunachal: State Govt is committed to work for the welfare of the student community - Chowna Mein

Arunachal: State Govt is committed to work for the welfare of the student community – Chowna Mein

October 8, 2021
Arunachal formally devolves powers to Panchayati Raj Institutions

Arunachal formally devolves powers to Panchayati Raj Institutions

October 8, 2021
Arunachal: PM Modi virtually dedicates 35 PSA Oxygen Plants in Dist Hospital Namsai

Arunachal: PM Modi virtually dedicates 35 PSA Oxygen Plants in Dist Hospital Namsai

October 7, 2021
Arunachal: Jikke Tako inaugurates Oxygen Plant at Dist Hospital in Palin

Arunachal: Jikke Tako inaugurates Oxygen Plant at Dist Hospital in Palin

October 7, 2021
Arunachal: Bhutan Glory, species of butterfly discovered from Mishimi Hills near Mayudia Pass

Arunachal: Bhutan Glory, species of butterfly discovered from Mishimi Hills near Mayudia Pass

October 7, 2021
Arunachal : 3rd day of Online Lecture Series on Gandhi organised by RGU

Arunachal : 3rd day of Online Lecture Series on Gandhi organised by RGU

October 6, 2021
Arunachal: Gibom Gamlin Lombi, wife of first PI of Galo, late Kali Lombi passed away at the age of 90

Arunachal: Gibom Gamlin Lombi, wife of first PI of Galo, late Kali Lombi passed away at the age of 90

October 6, 2021
Arunachal: Training on large cardamom cultivation held in Anjaw

Arunachal: Training on large cardamom cultivation held in Anjaw

October 6, 2021
Arunachal: Consultative Meeting on Sustainable Development Goals in Kra Daadi

Arunachal: Consultative Meeting on Sustainable Development Goals in Kra Daadi

October 6, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!