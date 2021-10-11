Arunachal
Arunachal: 3 NSCN-(K), 2 NSCN (IM) cadres surrendered before Tirap Police
KHONSA- Three active cadres of NSCN-(K) and two of NSCN (IM) surrendered before Tirap police and 6th Assam Rifle on 11th Oct, 2021, in presence of ADC-cum-Adl. District Magistrate, Tirap, informed through a official press release.
One NSCN-K (YA) cadre Goliam Gangsa has also surrendered the arms including one 32 mm pistol with live ammunition and magazine.
The surrendered cares are-
- Goliam Gangsa(36 Yrs), resident of Longding Dist. He is a Self Style Lance Corporal of NSCN-K (YA).
- Wangjah Wangsu, ( 21 Yrs ), Resident of Tirap Dist . He is a Self Style Corporal of NSCN-K (YA).
- Khuadan Wangsu, (30 Yrs ) and resident of Longding Dist . He is a Self Style Lance Corporal of NSCN-K (YA).
- Chaifut Pansa ( 34 Yrs ), resident of Longding dist . He is Self Style Lance Corporal of NSCN-IM.
- Thiamlang Tesia( 36 Yrs ), Resident of Tirap Dist. He is Self Style Sergeant Major, of NSCN-IM