Arunachal: 3 NSCN-(K), 2 NSCN (IM) cadres surrendered before Tirap Police

KHONSA- Three active cadres of NSCN-(K) and two of NSCN (IM) surrendered before Tirap police and 6th Assam Rifle on 11th Oct, 2021, in presence of ADC-cum-Adl. District Magistrate, Tirap, informed through a official press release.

One NSCN-K (YA) cadre Goliam Gangsa has also surrendered the arms including one 32 mm pistol with live ammunition and magazine.

The surrendered cares are-