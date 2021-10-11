Arunachal: Subroto Mukherjee Football and Kho Kho Competition begins in Tawang

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG- The district level Subroto Mukherjee under- 17 (Boys & Girls) Football and Kho Kho Competition began today at Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium Tawang.

Addressing to the participants from various schools of Tawang district Chief Guest of the inaugural function Lobsang Tsering, Adl. DC Tawang quoted “ all work no play, makes jack dull” games and sports are very important, this should not be co-curricular activity, rather we should make it part of life. Games and sports activities instills team spirit, leadership quality as well as plays important factor in man making.

He recalled his school times saying we couldn’t even imagine having such good stadium with these colorful sports uniforms during those days, the young generation should take best use of sports infrastructures and facilities available in the district. Conveying his best wishes to all the participants ADC said the Games and sports competition to which you all are participating is a war, here you have to shoot your opponent with your talent, skill and determination at the same time maintain discipline and sportsman spirit. Give your best performance so that you get the chance to represent your district at state and national level he added.

Speaking on the occasion DDSE Tawang Hridhar Phuntsok, gave brief history of the Subroto Mukherjee cup, under -17 Football and Kho-Kho competitions in the country. This is a calendar event but last year due to COVID-19 pandemic this competitions couldn’t be organized, the selected team in the district level gets an opportunity to compete in state level and further in National levels he informed.

The participants in this competition are representing their respective area and schools, the discipline and sincerity displayed in these competitions by you will reflect, over all image of your school he added.

Earlier in his welcome address DPC(ISSE) Dondup congratulated all the participants for taking part in the prestigious competition, this platform can provide opportunity for you to show your talents at national and international levels, but you should be best among all he said.

A total of nine team in Boys football and seven team in Girls football, Six team in each boys and girls category are participating in the Kho-Kho competition from different Government Schools of Tawang district in this District level competition, the three day long competition will end with selection of best team on 13th of this month.