Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy Witnesses Thrilling Football and Volleyball Matches on Day 4

AALO- The league-stage matches of the 9th State Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy 2026 continued on Day 4 with intense competition and energetic performances across football and volleyball events in both boys and girls categories.

Participating districts displayed strong teamwork, discipline, and determination as matches were played across multiple venues in Aalo.

In the Boys Football category, Tirap secured a 2–1 victory over Lower Dibang Valley, while East Siang registered a dominant 6–1 win against Kamle. Siang defeated Kra Daadi 4–0, and Upper Siang overcame Lower Subansiri 3–0.

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Itanagar Capital Region delivered the most emphatic result of the day with a 7–0 victory over Tawang. Meanwhile, West Siang and Keyi Panyor played out a goalless draw. Papumpare defeated Anjaw 4–0, while Bichom edged past Changlang 1–0.

In Girls Football, Lohit secured a narrow 1–0 win over Papumpare, while Tawang dominated Lower Dibang Valley 4–0. Itanagar Capital defeated Tirap 3–0, and Bichom also recorded a 3–0 victory against Kurung Kumey. Longding defeated Lower Subansiri 3–0, while Shi Yomi and West Kameng settled for a 1–1 draw. Namsai defeated Keyi Panyor 3–0, while Dibang Valley overcame Changlang 2–0.

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The Boys Volleyball category also witnessed closely contested matches. Papumpare defeated Pakke Kessang 2–0 with set scores of 25–14 and 25–11. Tirap came from behind to beat Namsai 2–1, while Upper Subansiri defeated Lohit 2–0. West Kameng secured a straight-set win over Siang, and Lower Siang defeated Kra Daadi 2–0. West Siang overcame Leparada 2–1 in one of the closest encounters of the day.

In Girls Volleyball, Lower Dibang Valley defeated Changlang 2–0, while Kurung Kumey registered a straight-set victory over Siang. Papumpare defeated Longding 2–0, and East Siang edged past Lower Subansiri 2–1 after recovering from a first-set defeat. Itanagar Capital defeated West Siang 2–0, while Kamle overcame Lower Siang in straight sets.

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Organisers informed that the next round of football matches for boys will be played at ITBP Ground 1 and Darka Ground, while girls football fixtures will continue at Pakam Ground and APPBN Ground. Volleyball matches for both categories are scheduled to take place at Army Ground courts in Aalo.

The annual tournament continues to serve as a major sporting platform for youth athletes from across Arunachal Pradesh, promoting sportsmanship, discipline, and inter-district participation.