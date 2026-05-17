Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy Witnesses Intense Football and Volleyball Action on Day-2

AALO- The second day of the 9th Edition State Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy for Football and Volleyball (U-16 Boys & Girls) witnessed a series of competitive matches and active participation from teams representing districts across Arunachal Pradesh.

Volleyball events officially commenced at the Siyom Army Ground, where 12 matches were conducted during the day. Football fixtures also continued simultaneously, with 10 boys’ league matches and eight girls’ league matches played across venues.

In the boys’ football category, Namsai secured full points through a walkover against Bichom, while Lohit and Kurung Kumey settled for a goalless draw. Upper Subansiri recorded one of the biggest victories of the day with a 5–0 win over Lower Dibang Valley. Itanagar Capital defeated Pakke Kesang 3–0, while Leparada registered a convincing 5–1 victory against Tirap.

Also Read- 9th Hangpan Dada Memorial Tournament Begins in Aalo

Keyi Panyor edged Shi-Yomi 2–1, Kamle defeated Kra Daadi 2–0, and East Kameng and Upper Siang shared points after a 2–2 draw. Changlang and Lower Siang also ended their match in a 1–1 draw, whereas Papum Pare secured a 3–0 victory over West Kameng.

In the girls’ football category, Lower Siang defeated East Siang 1–0 and Kamle secured a 2–1 win against Anjaw. West Siang defeated Leparada 3–0, while East Kameng edged Upper Siang 1–0. Itanagar Capital narrowly defeated Lohit 1–0.

Also Read- AAPGA Meets AOA Chief to Boost Gymnastics

Kurung Kumey recorded the largest margin of victory in the girls’ category with a dominant 6–1 win over Lower Dibang Valley. Papum Pare and Tirap played out a goalless draw, while Bichom defeated Tawang 3–0.

The boys’ volleyball fixtures produced several closely contested encounters. Kamle defeated Siang 2–0, and Lower Siang registered a straight-set win against Changlang. West Siang overcame Lohit 2–1, while Papum Pare defeated Namsai 2–0. Upper Subansiri edged past Leparada 2–1, and Tirap secured a 2–0 victory against Pakke Kesang.

Also Read- Arunachal’s Sonam Zomba Defends Title at MFN 18

In the girls’ volleyball category, Bichom defeated Lower Subansiri 2–0 and Lower Siang registered a similar result against Siang. Kra Daadi defeated West Siang 2–1, while Kurung Kumey secured a 2–0 victory over Kamle. Papum Pare and Longding also registered straight-set wins against Changlang and Lower Dibang Valley respectively.

Organisers stated that the tournament continues to promote sportsmanship, discipline and competitive spirit among young athletes from across the state. Spectators and officials also witnessed strong participation and growing enthusiasm surrounding the event.

The tournament will continue on Sunday with football and volleyball fixtures scheduled from 7:00 AM onwards in both boys’ and girls’ categories.