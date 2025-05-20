ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Itanagar Police Bust High-Tech Cheating Racket During NVS Exam; 53 Arrested

A total of 53 individuals, were apprehended for employing advanced electronic devices to facilitate cheating during the examination.

ITANAGAR- In a significant crackdown on examination malpractice, Itanagar police have dismantled a sophisticated cheating syndicate during the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) recruitment exam for non-teaching staff.

The arrests occurred at examination centers in VKV Chimpu and Kingcup Public School, where invigilators reported suspicious behavior among candidates. Upon investigation, authorities discovered micro earpieces and GSM-enabled devices concealed within the undergarments of several examinees.

These devices were used to transmit question paper codes to accomplices in Haryana, who then relayed the answers back in real-time.

Rohit Rajbir Singh- SP Itanagar

Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh stated, “This was a meticulously planned and highly coordinated operation. Each candidate was linked with a dedicated handler.” The syndicate specifically targeted remote examination centers, anticipating less stringent surveillance measures.

The case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act, and the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Investigations are ongoing, with special teams dispatched to Haryana to apprehend the masterminds behind the operation

This incident has raised serious concerns about the integrity of national-level competitive examinations and underscores the need for enhanced security protocols to prevent such high-tech fraud in future recruitment processes.

