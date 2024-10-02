Make ‘Swachhata’ a way of Life; Arunachal CM

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today called upon the people not to confine the concept of ‘Swachchata’ (cleanliness) to just a day but make it a way of life.

Speaking on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Swachch Bharat Mission – culminating on Gandhi Jayanti – here this morning, he lauded the people of the state across the state who participated in the 17-day long Swachchata Hi Seva campaign that began on September 17 last by organizing rallies, cleanliness drives and other programmes to drive home the significance of cleanliness.

“The last 15 days of Swachhata Hi Seva campaign have shown incredible dedication from officers, NGOs, and civil society. As we move forward, let’s make cleanliness a lifelong practice, not limited to a fortnight or a day!” he reiterated.

Recalling the message of Mahatma Gandhi for a ‘Clean Environment, Clean Body and Clean Mind’, Khandu emphasized that cleanliness is not only about being physically clean but to develop a clean mind.

“A polluted mind will produce negative thoughts, which can have a ripple effect on society. So let’s strive for a clean mind, body, and surroundings,” he said.

Khandu observed that the significance of a clean environment, body and mind was known to the Indians since ages but said that no government before had brought the issue to the forefront and made a national mission.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go down in history as the first Prime Minister of India to start ‘cleanliness’ as a jan andolan across the nation. During his first Independence Day speech from the Red Fort in 2014 as the Prime Minister, he started the Swachch Bharat Mission. In these 10 years, the Mission has reached every nook and corner of the country making it a jan andolan,” he said.

Khandu along with Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik gave away the Swachchata Hi Seva awards to winners from across the state including district administrations, departments, NGOs, youth and student organizations contributing their bit to the campaign.

The Governor Chief Minister along with UD Minister Balo Raja, Mayor Tamme Phassang, IMC Corporators, the Chief Secretary and top government officials paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Udyan in Niti Vihar.

Earlier in the morning, Khandu joined the mass cleanliness drive with Shramdhan for Swachhata at RK Mission Hospital, Itanagar.