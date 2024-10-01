Itanagar

Nirmala Sitharaman hands over 50 bicycles to girl students

Also handed over an ambulance and a hearse van to the police headquarters here under the CSR activity of SBI.

Last Updated: October 1, 2024
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-   As a part of the outreach programme, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today handed over 50 bicycles to girl students donated by SBI and also handed over an ambulance and a hearse van to the police headquarters here under the CSR activity of SBI.

Sitharaman also flagged off two demonstration vans for financial literacy donated by NABARD under its CSR activity and also flagged off a mobile medical unit for conducting medical camps in rural areas of the state, donated under the CSR activity of SIDBI.

The minister also handed over sanction letters from banks to beneficiaries under various central government schemes during the event and disbursed loan amount worth Rs 14.41 crore to 160 beneficiaries under various schemes.

One SBI branch at Tato in Shi-Yomi district was remotely inaugurated by the Finance Minister.

