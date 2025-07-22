Arunachal: Forgery Bust in Changlang dist, One Accused Nabbed

DIYUN- In a major breakthrough against document forgery and identity fraud, Diyun Police in coordination with the 11th Assam Rifles (Dumba) apprehended one person allegedly operating a sophisticated forgery racket in Udaipur-III village, Diyun, on July 18, 2025.

Acting on credible intelligence, a joint team led by Inspector Ongsa Ronrang, Officer-in-Charge of Diyun Police Station, launched a meticulously planned search operation. The raid was recorded via the e-Sakshya app, in the presence of local witnesses, maintaining transparency and legality.

Key Seizures from the Accused’s Residence:

Fake birth and income certificates forged with the stamp and signature of the EAC, Diyun

Suspicious Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Permanent Residential Certificates (PRCs) resembling those issued from Tripura

Counterfeit CBSE admit cards and HLSC result sheets in the name of the accused

Forged residential certificates, one bearing a fake EAC stamp

Three fake rubber stamps of “Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chawngte, Mizoram”

Electronic devices: laptop, mobile phone (with incriminating chats), printer, lamination machine

PDF resembling forged official correspondence from the Deputy Commissioner, Changlang

Accused Details:

Name: Mongal Shanti Chakma alias Bimol Shanti Chakma

Current Status: Arrested and in police custody

A case has been registered under DYN PS Case No. 18/2025 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The police have confirmed that further investigation is ongoing, with possible links to larger forgery networks or misuse of such forged documents being probed.

Authorities have praised the vigilance of Diyun Police and Assam Rifles, which led to the successful interception of what could have been a serious threat to document integrity and public trust.