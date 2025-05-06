Arunachal: Waqf Reform Awareness Drive Held at CM’s Residence in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- In a significant step toward promoting awareness and dialogue around the recent Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Arunachal Pradesh, organized the Chief Minister Sambadon Waqf Sudhar Janjagaran Abhiyan at the Chief Minister’s Residence in Itanagar. The event focused on educating the public about reforms aimed at bringing greater transparency, justice, and community empowerment.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, addressing the gathering, praised the amendment as a visionary move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at curbing misuse and mismanagement of Waqf properties.

He acknowledged that while the Act may have limited direct implications in Arunachal Pradesh, its national impact is vital, especially in addressing long-standing concerns of the Muslim community.

Highlighting the injustice caused by earlier versions of the Act, CM Khandu asserted that politicization during past regimes, particularly the Congress era, led to widespread misuse of land and resources meant for the underprivileged.

He thanked the Central Government for correcting these historical wrongs and pledged full support to the Muslim community in the state.

The event also featured a detailed address by Tayek Goi, Convenor of the Waqf Sudhar Janjagaran Abhiyan. Goi provided historical context, referencing the Sachar Committee Report (2006) and updated data from the Waqf Assets Management System of India (WASMI).

He revealed that over 8.7 lakh Waqf properties are now registered, with vast untapped revenue potential, much of which was previously lost to mismanagement and illegal occupation.

Goi lauded the Waqf Act 2025 for introducing reforms such as women’s representation in the Waqf Board, which he hailed as a long-overdue step toward equity and inclusive governance. He also commended Chief Minister Khandu for his commitment to communal harmony and social justice.

Teli Amita, a member of the Waqf Sudhar Janjagaran Abhiyan, welcomed dignitaries, while Kaling Moyong, BJP State President, and Nima Sangey, Co-Convener of the Media Department, along with other members, were present at the event.

Earlier, CM Khandu and Kaling Moyong felicitated Muslim community representatives from mosques across the Itanagar Capital Region, underscoring the government’s emphasis on engagement and cooperation with all communities.