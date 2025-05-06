ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Four Drug Peddlers Arrested, Over 50 Grams of Heroin Seized in Ziro Under Operation Dawn 2.0

Two separate cases have been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigations are ongoing.

Last Updated: 06/05/2025
1 minute read
ZIRO-   In a major breakthrough against the drug menace, Ziro Police arrested four drug peddlers and seized a total of 51.2 grams of suspected heroin in two coordinated operations conducted on May 3 and 4, as part of the ongoing Operation Dawn 2.0.

Acting on credible intelligence received on the evening of May 3, a police team led by SI J. Doye, under the supervision of SDPO Ziro and overall guidance of SP K. Bagra, raided an apartment at Hill Top, Hapoli, and apprehended Takhe Tabyo and Hage Puyang. The operation was supported by Inspector M. Lalyang, ASI P. Novin, Ct. T. Param, and L/Ct. T. Hinju.

The raid led to the recovery of:

  • 11 vials containing suspected heroin (14.9 grams),
  • 49 empty vials, and
  • 12 used syringes.

Following their arrest, interrogation revealed the source of their supply to be Miss Yumlam Maynig alias Anisha from Itanagar.

Based on the information, the police set up an intensive naka checking at Kardo Check Gate on May 4, resulting in her arrest along with 22 vials of suspected heroin, weighing 29.6 grams.

In a separate operation the same day, police arrested Miss Kabak Yana—a suspect already under surveillance—at Kardo Check Gate during a routine Inner Line Permit check. She was found in possession of five vials containing 6.7 grams of suspected heroin.

The Ziro Police reaffirmed their commitment to eliminating drug trafficking and urged the public to support the fight against narcotics by reporting suspicious activities.

