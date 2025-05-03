Arunachal: Ziro Hosts Handicrafts Workshop with NIFT to Empower Over 70 Artisans

ZIRO – In a focused move to empower traditional artisans and bolster the handicraft sector in Arunachal Pradesh, the Department of Industries, in collaboration with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Kolkata, organized a one-day workshop-cum-seminar in Ziro under the Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme (CHCDS) of the Ministry of Textiles.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from over 70 artisans across Lower Subansiri district, representing diverse traditional craft practices.

It marked the sixth such workshop in the state, following similar events held in Namsai, Tezu, and Miao, which have collectively benefited more than 300 artisans.

The workshop was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P., along with Zilla Parishad Member Nani Jailang of the 12-Reru constituency.

In his address, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the potential for Arunachali crafts to gain national recognition, citing examples of other Northeastern states whose products dominate key markets like Shillong. He encouraged artisans to embrace innovation and leverage such training platforms to enhance product quality and visibility.

NIFT Kolkata brought in a team of expert faculty, including Prof. Jayati Mukherjee (F&LA Design), Prof. Sanjib Kumar Das (Leather Design), Anamika Debnath (Fashion Design), and Anwesha Mukherjee (Craft Expert).

The sessions focused on the theme “Creating Avenues to a New Identity”, promoting sustainable practices, design innovation, and global market integration.

Participants explored traditional motifs, especially of the Apatani tribe, engaged in live demonstrations, and learned how to blend age-old techniques with contemporary design sensibilities.

Discussions also highlighted the importance of raw material sourcing, product standardization, and digital marketing.

The event was coordinated locally by Mudang Tago, ADI-Ziro, and attended by other officials including Toko Okey (AD, Textile & Handicraft), Dinsung Hage (AD, Industries), Rohit Sahu (PM Vishwakarma, SPMU), and Maga Aminta (DMM, ArSRLM).

This initiative is part of a larger mission to equip traditional artisans with the tools, exposure, and skills needed to thrive in modern marketplaces while preserving the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.