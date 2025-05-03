ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Itanagar: ICMR-AITS Launches Mental Health Initiative in Arunachal Schools

Over 40 Teachers Trained in Suicide Prevention Strategies at Jollang.

Last Updated: 03/05/2025
1 minute read
Itanagar: ICMR-AITS Launches Mental Health Initiative in Arunachal Schools

JOLLANG  – A major step toward mental health advocacy and suicide prevention was taken at Don Bosco School, Jollang, with the successful conduct of a Gatekeeper Training session by research scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies (AITS), Rajiv Gandhi University.

This initiative is part of the ICMR’s Multistate Implementation Research Project titled “Suicide Risk Reduction and Improving Mental Well-being among School and College Students of Arunachal Pradesh”.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

 The project is led by Dr. Tarun Mene, Assistant Professor at AITS, and is being implemented across eight states in India, marking a vital contribution to youth mental health in educational settings.

Also Read- Ziro Hosts Handicrafts Workshop with NIFT to Empower Over 70 Artisans

The training saw participation from over 40 teachers, equipping them with critical skills to identify early signs of mental distress and potential suicide risk among students.

The interactive session emphasized capacity building, psychosocial support, and timely intervention strategies, making it a cornerstone of Phase 1 of the research project, which aims to cover around 60 institutions in the state.

“Gatekeeper Training” is designed for non-specialists, empowering schoolteachers and community members to act as the first line of defense in recognizing and responding to mental health crises.

Also Read-  Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Unveils Khelo India Multipurpose Sports Complex in Kamle

Conducted by a team of three ICMR-AITS research scientists, the session promoted open dialogue and practical activities, encouraging teachers to adopt proactive roles in their school communities.

The initiative reflects a growing awareness around mental health issues among youth, particularly in remote and tribal regions, and underscores the importance of creating safe, supportive environments in schools and colleges.

Looking ahead, the project team plans to expand its reach, collaborating with more institutions across Arunachal Pradesh. Their goal: to create a sustainable framework for mental health support, reduce suicide risks, and empower youth to lead mentally healthy lives.

Tags
Last Updated: 03/05/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Pangin Village Declared Clean Model Village Under 'Swachhta Hi Seva' Initiative

Arunachal: Pangin Village Declared Clean Model Village Under ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ Initiative

Arunachal: Forest Fire Rages Near Dirang, Swift Response Contains Blaze

Arunachal: Forest Fire Rages Near Dirang, Swift Response Contains Blaze

Arunachal: Mentor Secretary and MLA reviews developmental activities in Lepa Rada

Arunachal: Mentor Secretary and MLA reviews developmental activities in Lepa Rada

Arunachal: RAMP Awareness Workshop Empowers MSME Entrepreneurs in Namsai

Arunachal: RAMP Awareness Workshop Empowers MSME Entrepreneurs in Namsai

CM Pema Khandu Leads Arunachal in Paying Homage to Pahalgam Martyr Tage Hailyang

CM Pema Khandu Leads Arunachal in Paying Homage to Pahalgam Martyr Tage Hailyang

Arunachal: BJP Holds Seminar on Waqf Reforms, Highlights Benefits of 2025 Amendment

Arunachal: BJP Holds Seminar on Waqf Reforms, Highlights Benefits of 2025 Amendment

Arunachal: Guv, CM condole the demise of Corporal Tage Hailyang

Arunachal: Guv, CM condole the demise of Corporal Tage Hailyang

Arunachal: NCC Cadets from Northeast Begin Vibrant Village Camp at Zemeithang

Arunachal: NCC Cadets from Northeast Begin Vibrant Village Camp at Zemeithang

Pahalgam Terror Attack Claims Life of IAF’s Brave Son from Arunachal

Pahalgam Terror Attack Claims Life of IAF’s Brave Son from Arunachal

Arunachal: APU Students Observe World Earth Day with Tree Plantation

Arunachal: APU Students Observe World Earth Day with Tree Plantation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button