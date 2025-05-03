Itanagar: ICMR-AITS Launches Mental Health Initiative in Arunachal Schools

JOLLANG – A major step toward mental health advocacy and suicide prevention was taken at Don Bosco School, Jollang, with the successful conduct of a Gatekeeper Training session by research scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies (AITS), Rajiv Gandhi University.

This initiative is part of the ICMR’s Multistate Implementation Research Project titled “Suicide Risk Reduction and Improving Mental Well-being among School and College Students of Arunachal Pradesh”.

The project is led by Dr. Tarun Mene, Assistant Professor at AITS, and is being implemented across eight states in India, marking a vital contribution to youth mental health in educational settings.

The training saw participation from over 40 teachers, equipping them with critical skills to identify early signs of mental distress and potential suicide risk among students.

The interactive session emphasized capacity building, psychosocial support, and timely intervention strategies, making it a cornerstone of Phase 1 of the research project, which aims to cover around 60 institutions in the state.

“Gatekeeper Training” is designed for non-specialists, empowering schoolteachers and community members to act as the first line of defense in recognizing and responding to mental health crises.

Conducted by a team of three ICMR-AITS research scientists, the session promoted open dialogue and practical activities, encouraging teachers to adopt proactive roles in their school communities.

The initiative reflects a growing awareness around mental health issues among youth, particularly in remote and tribal regions, and underscores the importance of creating safe, supportive environments in schools and colleges.

Looking ahead, the project team plans to expand its reach, collaborating with more institutions across Arunachal Pradesh. Their goal: to create a sustainable framework for mental health support, reduce suicide risks, and empower youth to lead mentally healthy lives.