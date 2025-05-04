Arunachal: Keyi Panyor DC Fellowship Program Invites Young Graduates to Shape Grassroots Governance

KEYI PANYOR— In a bid to empower youth and enhance grassroots governance, the Keyi Panyor District Administration has officially launched the Keyi Panyor Deputy Commissioner Fellowship Program, offering a unique platform for young graduates to engage in public service and contribute directly to district-level development.

Fellows will work closely with district officials, gaining first-hand experience in planning, implementation, and monitoring of developmental projects. The program promises a modest stipend of ₹10,000 per month and will be based in Keyi Panyor district.

Also Read- ICMR-AITS Launches Mental Health Initiative in Arunachal Schools

Bridging Education and Public Service

The 3-month fellowship program is designed to offer selected candidates an immersive experience in district-level planning and execution. Fellows will work alongside district officials to contribute to real-time policy implementation in areas such as education, health, the environment, and rural infrastructure.

Eligibility and Key Requirements

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a graduate from a recognized university

Be between 21 and 32 years of age

Have proficiency in English and Hindi

Possess basic knowledge of MS Office and data analysis tools

Demonstrate a strong interest in public administration and community development

Also Read- Ziro Hosts Handicrafts Workshop with NIFT to Empower Over 70 Artisans

Roles and Responsibilities

Selected fellows will be expected to:

Assist in planning and executing district strategies

Conduct on-ground fieldwork for data collection and project monitoring

Analyze data to support informed administrative decisions

Take the lead in specific initiatives related to core developmental sectors

Application Process and Deadline

Interested candidates must email their applications to dckpd31@gmail.com by May 30, 2025. The application must include:

An updated resume

Graduation marksheet and certificate

A Statement of Purpose (200–500 words)

The program will be held in Keyi Panyor district, Arunachal Pradesh, with a monthly stipend of ₹10,000.

A Pathway to Meaningful Change

Officials believe the fellowship will not only empower local youth but also bring fresh perspectives to governance and policy-making at the grassroots level. It represents a unique opportunity for aspiring changemakers to directly impact community development while building a foundation for future careers in public service.