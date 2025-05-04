ADVERTISMENT
EMPLOYMENT

Arunachal: Keyi Panyor DC Fellowship Program Invites Young Graduates to Shape Grassroots Governance

The program promises a modest stipend of ₹10,000 per month and will be based in Keyi Panyor district.

Last Updated: 04/05/2025
1 minute read
KEYI PANYOR— In a bid to empower youth and enhance grassroots governance, the Keyi Panyor District Administration has officially launched the Keyi Panyor Deputy Commissioner Fellowship Program, offering a unique platform for young graduates to engage in public service and contribute directly to district-level development.

Fellows will work closely with district officials, gaining first-hand experience in planning, implementation, and monitoring of developmental projects. The program promises a modest stipend of ₹10,000 per month and will be based in Keyi Panyor district.

Bridging Education and Public Service

The 3-month fellowship program is designed to offer selected candidates an immersive experience in district-level planning and execution. Fellows will work alongside district officials to contribute to real-time policy implementation in areas such as education, health, the environment, and rural infrastructure.

Eligibility and Key Requirements

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

  • Be a graduate from a recognized university
  • Be between 21 and 32 years of age
  • Have proficiency in English and Hindi
  • Possess basic knowledge of MS Office and data analysis tools
  • Demonstrate a strong interest in public administration and community development

Roles and Responsibilities

Selected fellows will be expected to:

  • Assist in planning and executing district strategies
  • Conduct on-ground fieldwork for data collection and project monitoring
  • Analyze data to support informed administrative decisions
  • Take the lead in specific initiatives related to core developmental sectors

Application Process and Deadline

Interested candidates must email their applications to dckpd31@gmail.com by May 30, 2025. The application must include:

  • An updated resume
  • Graduation marksheet and certificate
  • A Statement of Purpose (200–500 words)

The program will be held in Keyi Panyor district, Arunachal Pradesh, with a monthly stipend of ₹10,000.

A Pathway to Meaningful Change

Officials believe the fellowship will not only empower local youth but also bring fresh perspectives to governance and policy-making at the grassroots level. It represents a unique opportunity for aspiring changemakers to directly impact community development while building a foundation for future careers in public service.

