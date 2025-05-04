Arunachal: Keyi Panyor DC Fellowship Program Invites Young Graduates to Shape Grassroots Governance
The program promises a modest stipend of ₹10,000 per month and will be based in Keyi Panyor district.
KEYI PANYOR— In a bid to empower youth and enhance grassroots governance, the Keyi Panyor District Administration has officially launched the Keyi Panyor Deputy Commissioner Fellowship Program, offering a unique platform for young graduates to engage in public service and contribute directly to district-level development.
Fellows will work closely with district officials, gaining first-hand experience in planning, implementation, and monitoring of developmental projects. The program promises a modest stipend of ₹10,000 per month and will be based in Keyi Panyor district.
Also Read- ICMR-AITS Launches Mental Health Initiative in Arunachal Schools
Bridging Education and Public Service
The 3-month fellowship program is designed to offer selected candidates an immersive experience in district-level planning and execution. Fellows will work alongside district officials to contribute to real-time policy implementation in areas such as education, health, the environment, and rural infrastructure.
Eligibility and Key Requirements
Applicants must meet the following criteria:
- Be a graduate from a recognized university
- Be between 21 and 32 years of age
- Have proficiency in English and Hindi
- Possess basic knowledge of MS Office and data analysis tools
- Demonstrate a strong interest in public administration and community development
Also Read- Ziro Hosts Handicrafts Workshop with NIFT to Empower Over 70 Artisans
Roles and Responsibilities
Selected fellows will be expected to:
- Assist in planning and executing district strategies
- Conduct on-ground fieldwork for data collection and project monitoring
- Analyze data to support informed administrative decisions
- Take the lead in specific initiatives related to core developmental sectors
Application Process and Deadline
Interested candidates must email their applications to dckpd31@gmail.com by May 30, 2025. The application must include:
- An updated resume
- Graduation marksheet and certificate
- A Statement of Purpose (200–500 words)
The program will be held in Keyi Panyor district, Arunachal Pradesh, with a monthly stipend of ₹10,000.
A Pathway to Meaningful Change
Officials believe the fellowship will not only empower local youth but also bring fresh perspectives to governance and policy-making at the grassroots level. It represents a unique opportunity for aspiring changemakers to directly impact community development while building a foundation for future careers in public service.