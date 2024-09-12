Arunachal: APSSB CGL 2024 result and DV schedule out, check details here

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the result and Document verification schedule for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2024 (CGLE 2024). Eligible candidates can check the result and DV schedule from the official website apssb.nic.in.

The process for uploading the documents starts on September 17 and ends on September 23 by 03.00 PM.

The document verification process will take place on September 25. The venue for DV is the APSSB Office, Itanagar. The written exam was conducted on September 8, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 98 vacancies, of which 32 vacancies are for the post of Personal Assistant (Stenographer Gr-III).

