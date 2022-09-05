ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: APSSB CGLE 2022 admit card released, exam on September 18

Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from Commission’s official website apssb.nic.in.

September 5, 2022
Arunachal: APSSB CGLE 2022 admit card released, exam on September 18

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2022 today, September 5. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from Commission’s official website apssb.nic.in using their login credentials.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 18, 2022. The skill test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted held on October 16, 2022.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

  1. Visit the official website apssb.nic.in
  2. Click on the Admit Card link
  3. Now click on “Download Admit Card” against Combined Graduate Level Examination-2022
  4. Key in your login details and submit
  5. Download the admit card and take a printout

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 52 vacancies, of which, 12 vacancies are for the post of UDC (District Establishment), 32 for UDC, and 8 for Junior Inspector/Auditor of Cooperative Societies (JICS/JACS).

The Commission had invited applications from July 20 to August 16.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.

