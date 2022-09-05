ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Green Squad, SSA conduct recycling drive of waste materials after Solung festival

The cleanliness drive with an aim to recycle the collected waste items was held at the Romdum town general ground near the ADC Mebo office.

September 5, 2022
PASIGHAT – ( By Maksam Tayeng )- While continuing with their effort toward cleanliness, the Green Squad team and Silluk Swachh Abhiyan (SSA)  today carried out a cleanliness drive of recycling the waste items of the festival ground after Solung festival with the active participation of Romdum Ponung party today.

The cleanliness drive with an aim to recycle the collected waste items was held at the Romdum town general ground near the ADC Mebo office. Several members of Romdum Ponung party participated in the drive wholeheartedly and cleaned the general ground which was filled and scattered with waste items after the Solung festival programme was organized in that general ground.

Also Read- Dree Festival of Arunachal Pradesh– A Celebration of Prosperity and Happiness

 Speaking to the media after the programme, Silluk Swachh Abhiyan Chairman, Kepang Nong Borang said that, the drive with the Green Squad team and Romdum Ponung party was in continuation of their earlier effort of cleaning the wastes and dirt in other villages and areas of Mebo Sub-Division.

“We are thankful to the Romdum Ponung party who being part of the Solung festival and performer of Solung Ponung helped and participated in the clean drive”, added Borang, Chairman of SSA, Silluk. It is to mention here that, Silluk village became the cleanliness village of East Siang district for 2 consecutive years after this SSA team of Silluk initiated the clean drive at Silluk 2 years ago.

Also Read-  World Heritage day celebrated in Longding

Meanwhile, Pilu Pertin, an Executive Member of Green Squad team also said that, the participation of Romdum Ponung party in the clean drive of festival wastes in the Romdum general ground where Solung festival of the Adis was organized will also set an example for others also in keeping their surroundings clean. Such initiative needs to be taken up by others also after any programme and parties in order to keep the surroundings cleaned added Pertin.

