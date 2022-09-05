ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Satellite imagery being utilise to trace Tapi Mra and Niku Dao

The district administration is continuously passing on details to the family members of Mra and Dao.

September 6, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Satellite imagery being utilise to trace Tapi Mra and Niku Dao

ITANAGAR-   Satellite imagery is being used to trace Tapi Mra, the first mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh to conquer Mount Everest, and his associate Niku Dao, who had gone to climb the state’s highest peak and have remained untraceable for the past 20 days on Monday.

East Kameng district’s Deputy Commissioner Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla on Monday said that they are trying to study the satellite imagery of the National Remote Sensing Centre and Shillong-based North East Space Applications Centre, but yet to get any clue as to the location of these mountaineers. The district administration is continuously passing on details to the family members of Mra and Dao.

Also Read-  Search Operation for Tapi Mra and Niku Dao continues

Polumatla said that Mra has taken up an expedition to Mt. Kyarisatam (Mt. Chiumo) which is located at the India-Tibet border at an altitude of 6,890 metres. However, Mra and Dao have been untraceable since August 17 as reported by the remaining six members of the expedition who reached Seppa from their expedition base camp on August 29 evening.

Related Articles

Also Read- Despite the bad weather, Search operation for Tapi Mra, Niku Dao went ahead

He said that persistent rain for the past few days has led to swelling of all rivers – including Kameng, Kania and Wapriyang Bung. Four Army helicopters remained on standby to undertake an aerial search, once the weather clears, to trace the two missing mountaineers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state government has sought help from Indian Army’s Tezpur-headquartered Gajraj Corps in the search and rescue mission.

Watch Video- 

Tapi Mra is a celebrated mountaineer in North-East India and the very first person from Arunachal Pradesh to scale Everest. Mra belongs to the Tagin tribe from the Upper Subansiri district of the State. Mountains climbed by Tapi Mra include

  1. Island Peak or Imja Tse, (6160 m), Nepal – 24 April 2007.
  2. Mera Peak (6654 m), Nepal – 20 Jun 2008.
  3. Mount Everest (8848 m) – 21 May 2009.
  4. Uhuru Peak of Mount Kilimanjaro (5895 m) – 19 February 2010.
  5. Mount Kosciuszko (2228 m), Australia – 31 May 2011.

Tags
September 6, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: State Govt has recognised Matmur Jamoh from the Adi community, as Unsung Hero

Arunachal: State Govt has recognised Matmur Jamoh from the Adi community, as Unsung Hero

September 1, 2022
Arunachal: Search Operations launched to trace missing Mountaineer Tapi Mra & Niku Dao

Arunachal: Search Operations launched to trace missing Mountaineer Tapi Mra & Niku Dao

September 1, 2022
Arunachal: Army copters ready to trace mountaineers Tapi Mra, Niku Dao

Arunachal: Army copters ready to trace mountaineers Tapi Mra, Niku Dao

August 31, 2022
Arunachal: Entrepreneurship Business Summit held at RGU

Arunachal: Entrepreneurship Business Summit held at RGU

August 31, 2022
Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 4 MADRAS

Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 4 MADRAS

August 31, 2022
Arunachal: Weather hits Aerial Search forTapi Mra, Niku Dao

Arunachal: Weather hits Aerial Search for Tapi Mra, Niku Dao

August 30, 2022
Arunachal: BJP Organises Seminar on Modi@20: Dreams Meeting Delivery

Arunachal: BJP Organises Seminar on Modi@20: Dreams Meeting Delivery

August 30, 2022
Arunachal: Rural haat bring smiles to farmers of Ziro

Arunachal: Rural haat bring smiles to farmers of Ziro

August 30, 2022
Arunachal: AR Apprehend one ENNG Cadre From Longding

Arunachal: AR Apprehend one ENNG Cadre From Longding

August 30, 2022
Arunachal: disaster preparedness training held at Tawang

Arunachal: disaster preparedness training held at Tawang

August 30, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button