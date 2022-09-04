Arunachal: Despite the bad weather, Search operation for Tapi Mra, Niku Dao went ahead

ITANAGAR- Despite the bad weather condition, Search operation for Tapi Mra, Niku Dao went ahead and the Indian army launched search and rescue operation on Saturday to find two missing members of a mountaineering expedition of Arunachal Pradesh including Tapi Mra – the first mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh to scale Mount Everest, and his associate Niku Dao.

According to a communication from DC East Kameng, The foot-based search & rescue operation team has successfully moved to the forward locations as per plan.

However, the Continuous rain is making it very challenging for the foot-based team to make progress in the hilly terrain.

Also Read- Heavy rain hampered Search Operations for Tapi Mra & Niku Dao

Rajib Chiduni ADC-cum-Incident Commander and Ashok Tajo, Nodal Officer (Planning and Logistics) visited Veo village to take stock of all the arrangements and address gaps.

But, due to inclement weather, Helicopter Search & Rescue has been called off for Saturday again. Four Army Helicopters are on standby to be deployed as and when weather permits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two members of the expedition have been untraceable since August 17 as reported by the rest six members of the expedition who reached Seppa from their expedition’s base camp on the evening of August 29.

A mountaineering expedition was approved by the Department of Youth Affairs, Arunachal Pradesh on a self-request basis of Tapi Mra to Mount Nyegi Kangtsang in East Kameng Distt has reported an incident on Monday, 29 August.

Watch Video

Lt Col A. S. Walia, PRO (Defence) of Tezpur said that, the Army’s highly trained and motivated special forces and Arunachal Scouts teams have been deputed for the ground search operations in the challenging terrain of the expedition area.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of East Kameng district, Tapi Mra and one member of the expedition have been untraceable since August 17.

Following the incident, the Arunachal Pradesh government has sought help from the Indian Army’s Tezpur-based Gajraj Corps in the search and rescue operation.

Indian Army has already mounted the operation and two ALH and two Cheetah helicopters have been put on standby, these will be used for aerial reconnaissance of the area with one of the team members onboard once the weather clears.

Also Read- Arunachal mountaineer Tapi Mra goes missing

According to the reports, 37-year-old Tapi Mra – the Adventure Promotion Officer (APO) of Directorate of Youth Affairs, Arunachal Pradesh government, has taken up an expedition on a self-request basis to Mount Kyarisatam situated in East Kameng district and started his mission on July 27 this year.

Seven other porters were also along Tapi Mra in the mission, but Tapi Mra and one porter Niku Dao have gone missing since August 17.

Tapi Mra and Niku Dao have gone missing since they had embarked on summiting the Khyar Satam peak, one of the highest with a base camp of 4,500 meters above sea level situated in the East Kameng district.