Arunachal: Role of community participation vital to preserve nature & environment: CS

ZIRO- Arunachal Pradesh chief secretary Dharmendar called for ‘community participation’ in preserving nature and environment for sustainability of Govt. sponsored projects in the state.

Appreciating the Apatani community for coming forward in preserving their nature, environment and water conservation through a number of Govt. sponsored projects including the Siikhey Lake at Ziro and Sii Lake at Biiri, the chief secretary said these ‘community participation model projects’ are worth emulating in rest parts of the country as well.

During his 2nd day tour of Ziro Valley, the chief secretary accompanied by Principal Secretary Fisheries Sandeep Kumar and Secretary Administrative Reforms and OSD to chief secretary Ajay Chagti visited the Siddheswar Nath Temple famed for Asia’s tallest Shivlinga, Siikhey Lake at Ziro, civil terminal at the ALG, a new innovative poultry farm at a bamboo groove owned by reputed entrepreneur Mihin Tangu and live visual of fish harvesting at an Apatani paddy field.

While informing that Govt. was keen to operationalize commercial flights at Ziro starting with Dornier Aircraft under the ‘Udaan Scheme’ connecting Ziro with Dibrugarh in Assam, the chief secretary directed the Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner to explore more lands from private land owners near the ALG for commercial parking of vehicles. He further informed bigger ATR aircrafts would also land at Ziro in due course of time while more air routes would also be added once Ziro gets commercial air connectivity.

The chief secretary and the other two secretaries were highly impressed by the famed Apatani Paddy-cum-Pisciculture and said this unique farming technology handed down by their ingenious forefathers need to be preserved and handed down to young generations for sake of posterity.