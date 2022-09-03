Arunachal: CS wants Ziro to be a most sought after tourist destination place

ZIRO- Enchanted by the god-gifted all-round natural beauty of Ziro, chief secretary Dharmendar called to make the valley one of the most tourist-centric and sought after destination places in the state and in India.

Spelling out that natural beauty ought to be commensurate with matching infrastructures, the chief secretary said with early completion of TAH between the capital and Ziro valley, tourism would be a booming industry that would give tremendous boost to economy and impetus to new upcoming young generation to kick start their ‘start ups’ from their own place instead of exploring other places to give wings to their dream ventures.

During his first leg of his 2-day visit to Ziro Valley, the chief secretary visited the famed tourist attraction and water conservation Sii Lake at Bwri, a local kiwi orchard, the Mini-Secretariat, the on-going Gyati Takka Zonal Hospital and the Tarin High Altitude Fish Farm.

Appreciating the tremendous unique potential of the valley in the fields of Agriculture and Horticulture particularly the famed Apatani Paddy-cum-Pisiculture, the chief secretary suggested to explore the idea of going for a second paddy cropping during the lean winter season to provide more income to farmers who use only their bare hands in tedious cultivation process.

During the briefing and interaction session with the Heads of Department and officers at the Mini-Secretariat, the chief secretary impressed upon the officials to pool in together and make sincere efforts to deliver Govt. schemes, programmes and policies timely and effectively for welfare of the people at large.

Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime made a brief and crisp Power-Point Presentation depicting the past and present Ziro Valley through slides and narrations prior and after NEFA days.

The chief secretary is accompanied by Principal Secretary Fisheries Sandeep Kumar and Secretary Administrative Reforms and OSD to chief Secretary Ajay Chagti during the official tour.