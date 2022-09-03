Arunachal: Chowna Mein urges upon the youths to refrain from substance abuse

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein urged upon the youths to refrain from substance abuse and shoulder responsibility to be part of the development process of the State. He said this at the Graduation Day ceremony cum felicitation of rank holders of batches 2021-22 at Don Bosco College.

“Today’s youth must learn to have a vision and focus,” said Chowna Mein. He also also stated that the youths should be redirected to reach greater heights.

“The vigour and talent of our youth is unmatched,” said Mein and added that the youths must imbibe a sense of competition and responsibility in this age of innovation and advanced technology.

Mein said there is no dearth of talent in our state and to nurture and encourage our youthful and creative talent the state government has instituted Arunachal Achievers Award to recognise notable achievements of individuals in the fields of art & culture, literature, science, innovation, entrepreneurship and sports.

Mein also mentioned that Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav has given us the opportunity to recognise our unsung heroes and for this the History department of RGU has been entrusted to do research on the unsung heroes from Arunachal Pradesh.

Mein said after meticulous and extensive research work, consultations, field visits and archival collections, RGU identified 15 unsung heroes, 100 freedom fighters and 64 martyrs from various communities which have been recognised by the Government of India.

He informed that the names of unsung heroes has been already uploaded in the GoI web portal.

He announced that the state government will pay befitting tributes to the unsung heroes in the coming Statehood Day celebration.

He also spoke on the Modi’s vision of ‘Panch Pran’ development strategy which he announced on the occasion of India’s Independence Day which includes goal of developed India, remove any trace of colonial mindset, take pride in our roots, strength of our unity and sense of duty among citizens.

He also congratulated the students and achievers who secured 38 top ten ranks in Rajiv Gandhi University and the 4 gold medallist in BCom, BSW, Political Science and Economics.

Over 400 students graduated from Don Bosco College during 2021-22 Academic session from Bachelor of Arts, Commerce and Social works.