RGU Scholars team reach London to research, collect archival materials related to Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh

LONDON – The 6 Members Team of Professors & Research Scholar from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Doimukh and Govt Officials have arrived here in London on Thursday to research, collect archival materials and documents from various Institutes in London.

This is the part of the ongoing research and documentation works on Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister which is also a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and the efforts of the State Govt to reconstruct the history of Arunachal Pradesh.

As most of the records on the history of Arunachal Pradesh from (erstwhile North Eastern Frontier Tracts) period ranging from 1792 to 1945 are available in the form of proceedings, tour diaries, reports, survey notes, personal diaries, official correspondences, images, toponym and ethnographical data in different establishments and institutions in United Kingdom.

These critical documents and archival records including the resistant and freedom struggle asserted by the tribal against the colonial rules were recorded only by the colonial administrators and officials and it was vital to reconstruct the history, culture and credible ethnographical proper of different indigenous communities of Arunachal Pradesh.

In view of the above, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has deputed the team of scholars from Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh along with the Representative of the State Government to visit the United Kingdom to carrying out the research work to collect these relevant data, images (Archival documents) from different establishments and institutions located in and around, London, United Kingdom.

In their 18 days tour to United Kingdom, the team will visit many prestigious Institutes namely, British Library: Asian and African Studies, London, National Archive London, Royal Geographical Society, London, National Army Museum Templar Study Centre, London, School of Oriental and African Studies, London and Pitt Rivers Museum, University of Oxford to carry out their research and documentation works.

The team consists of Professor Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri, Professor Shyam Narayan Singh, Professor Tana Showren, Professor Ashan Riddi from Rajiv Gandhi University, Nepha Wangsa, Research Scholar and Ajay Saring, PRO.