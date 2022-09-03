ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

RGU Scholars team reach London to research, collect archival materials related to Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh

This is the part of the ongoing research and documentation works on Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh.

September 3, 2022
0 1 minute read
RGU Scholars team reach London to research, collect archival materials related to Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh

LONDON – The 6 Members Team of Professors & Research Scholar from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Doimukh and Govt Officials have arrived here in London on Thursday to research, collect archival materials and documents from various Institutes in London.

This is the part of the ongoing research and documentation works on Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister which is also a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and the efforts of the State Govt to reconstruct the history of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- State Govt has recognised Matmur Jamoh from the Adi community, as Unsung Hero

As most of the records on the history of Arunachal Pradesh from (erstwhile North Eastern Frontier Tracts) period ranging from 1792 to 1945 are available in the form of proceedings, tour diaries, reports, survey notes, personal diaries, official correspondences, images, toponym and ethnographical data in different establishments and institutions in United Kingdom.

Related Articles

These critical documents and archival records including the resistant and freedom struggle asserted by the tribal against the colonial rules were recorded only by the colonial administrators and officials and it was vital to reconstruct the history, culture and credible ethnographical proper of different indigenous communities of Arunachal Pradesh.

Aso Read-  RGU Research Team submit preliminary report on Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

In view of the above, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has deputed the team of scholars from Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh along with the Representative of the State Government to visit the United Kingdom to carrying out the research work to collect these relevant data, images (Archival documents) from different establishments and institutions located in and around, London, United Kingdom.

In their 18 days tour to United Kingdom, the team will visit many prestigious Institutes namely, British Library: Asian and African Studies, London, National Archive London, Royal Geographical Society, London, National Army Museum Templar Study Centre, London, School of Oriental and African Studies, London and Pitt Rivers Museum, University of Oxford to carry out their research and documentation works.

The team consists of Professor Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri, Professor Shyam Narayan Singh, Professor Tana Showren, Professor Ashan Riddi from Rajiv Gandhi University, Nepha Wangsa, Research Scholar and Ajay Saring, PRO.

Tags
September 3, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: AR Apprehend one ENNG Cadre From Longding

Arunachal: AR Apprehend one ENNG Cadre From Longding

August 30, 2022
Arunachal: disaster preparedness training held at Tawang

Arunachal: disaster preparedness training held at Tawang

August 30, 2022
Arunachal: Mountaineer Tapi Mra Missing- LIVE UPDATE

Arunachal: Mountaineer Tapi Mra Missing- LIVE UPDATE

August 30, 2022
Arunachal: APSPCB forbids DUDA from dumping waste in Kameng River

Arunachal: APSPCB forbids DUDA from dumping waste in Kameng River

August 29, 2022
Arunachal: ITI Manipolyang Ziro all set to skill and fulfill dreams of youth

Arunachal: ITI Manipolyang Ziro all set to skill and fulfill dreams of youth

August 29, 2022
Arunachal mountaineer Tapi Mra goes missing

Arunachal mountaineer Tapi Mra goes missing

August 29, 2022
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi spoke about Jorsing village of Arunachal Pradesh where 4G reached 

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi spoke about Jorsing village of Arunachal Pradesh where 4G reached 

August 28, 2022
Arunachal: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav reviews aspirational district programme at Namsai

Arunachal: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav reviews aspirational district programme at Namsai

August 28, 2022
Arunachal: GHC directs Arunachal Pradesh DGP to identify police personnel fit for post of Investigating Officer

Arunachal: GHC directs Arunachal Pradesh DGP to identify police personnel fit for post of Investigating Officer

August 28, 2022
Arunachal: Sangeet Natak Akademi welcomes Delong Padung’s nomination from Govt. of AP

Arunachal: Sangeet Natak Akademi welcomes Delong Padung’s nomination from Govt. of AP

August 27, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button