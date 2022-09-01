Arunachal: State Govt has recognised Matmur Jamoh from the Adi community, as Unsung Hero

ITANAGAR- While addressing the Solung festival celebration in Itanagar, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday informed that the state Govt has recognised Matmur Jamoh from the Adi community, as Unsung Hero, around 44 others as Martyrs and around 22 as Freedom Fighters.

He informed after extensive research works and consultations & field visits and archival collections, Rajiv Gandhi University have identified 15 Unsung Heroes, 100 freedom fighters & 64 martyrs from various communities which have been recognised by the Govt of India. The name of Unsung Heroes have been uploaded in their portal too.

“We salute all our forefathers for the sacrifice they have made,” said Mein.

He termed the Adis as a great warrior, as they have defended the part of Lower Dibang Valley District and Siang belts from British Intrusion.

He said we are proud to say that our forefathers have revolted against the Colonial rule/Britishers since the very beginning.

He added they fought many wars with them and some of the famous wars are Khamti Rebellion of 1839, Anglo-Abor Wars of 1858, 1859, 1894, 1911-12 and Ninu Massacre of 1875.

He said there are many other sporadic incidents of rebellion and killings of the foreigners.

He said we are going to give our heroes, freedom fighters and martyrs a befitting tribute in the coming Statehood Day celebration.

He also mentioned that State government in collaboration with National School of Drama Delhi will produce three theatre productions on Khamti Rebellion of 1839 and Anglo-Abor Wars of 1911-12 and Ninu Massacre.

He informed that the work on Khamti Rebellion of 1839 and Anglo-Abor Wars of 1911-12 was completed and this two shows were recently premiered at Dambuk and Namsai. The work on Ninu Massacre of 1875 will begin soon.

He informed that construction of a War Memorial and Museum are also in the pipeline.