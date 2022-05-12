Research Team from RGU on ‘Unsung heroes of AP visit Komsing village

PANGIN- The government appointed Research Team from Rajiv Gandhi University on ‘Unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh who fought against British invasion’ has visited various historical places in Siang District on 10th and 11th May last.

The Research team headed by Prof. Ashan Riddi and Dr David Gao along with other members including Kaling Darung, assistant professor JNC and research assistants Lingam Bam and Umra Teli had interacted with the villagers of Rottung, Kallek, Babuk, Kebang, Pangi, Sissen, Komsing, Riew and Jorsing to ascertain the local version of the wars.

Yesterday, The Research team visited Komsing village where British APO Neol Williamson was assassinated by Adis led by Matmur Jamoh, Lunrung Tamuk, Lotiyang Taloh, Bisong Tabing, Namu Nonang and others. A locally made musuem has been constructed at the incident site by the villagers with the initiative of Prof. Uttaran Dutta, Associate Professor, Faculty TEMPE Campus of Hugh Downs School of Human Communication of Arizona State University. The Musuem is popularly known as Misum-Miyang Kumsung.

On Tuesday, they also visited Kekar Monying, a stiff rock cliff between Sireng and Sideng rivers near Babuk Village where the last battle between the British and the Abors (Adi) took place on 4th December 1911 during the Abor Expedition of 1911-12.

The other important historical places they have visited are Okok Dumbang (Rengging), Lelek Dumbang, Egar Yapgo, Naga Lotta, Rottung Village, Hitum Pigo (Ghat), Sereng Mukh (Camp), Linyo Yi or, Gooying Liidung and Guak Camp where Dr Gregorson was assassinated by Lomlo Darang and Bapok Jerang.

The team members also interacted with the village elders and descendants of those who laid their lives during the Anglo-Abor Wars.

The research team was accompanied by Adi Freedom Fighter Recommendation Committee Chairman Taduram Darang, CO Rebo-Perging Pinky Debnath, East Siang ABK president Dijhi Tamuk, Nugong Banggo Kebang General Secretary Onyong Taloh, NWS secretary general Daniel Gao, Siang District DACO incharge Ibrahim Pazing and others.