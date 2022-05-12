Arunachal: KVICI chairman inaugurates Khadi Eri Silk Training cum Production centre at Lhou in Tawang

LHOU– Khadi Eri Silk Training cum Production centre was today inaugurated by Chairman, Khadi Village Industries Commission of India, Vinai Kumar Saxena at Monyul Development Centre , Yangla Gonpa, Lhou in Tawang District in Presence of Member KVIC (NEZ) Duyu Tamo, Chairman KVIB Arunachal Pradesh Dominic Tadar, ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu and other senior officials from KVIC.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman KVIC VK Saxena, said that KVIC is always trying to reach interior villages to provide job to every hand. KVIC is ready to extend its support in any project that revives age old traditional art and will empower the artisans to employee others.

He said KVIC helps in preserving traditional arts by making design intervention in those traditional arts as per modern needs. He further informed that KVIC has provided training to the traditional potters of Tawang and shall empower potters under Kumhar sashakti karan yojana and expressed hope that this training will bring changes in their life. He assured to continue support of KVIC in future projects and asked KVIC officials to organise camps and provide more opportunity of local traditional products.

President Buddhist Culture Preservation Society, Bomdila, Geshi Dhondup Tsering expressed his hope in making this project success, and conveyed his gratitude to KVIC Chairman for extending support to revive the handloom handicraft centre ,which was initiated by Late Tsona Gontse Rinpoche in 1987, he further requested government to continue its support for making this project sustainable in days to come.

Dy. CEO KVIC (NEZ)Dr. Sukamal Deb in his address said KVIC is trying to reach every village. He remembered the contribution made by Late Tsona Rinpoche in starting the handloom project at Lhou and urged KVIC to revive Kasturba Seva Mandir in Tawang for sale of Khadi products. He asdured that KVIC NEZ shall try to make this project in Lhou an example for entire nation.

Duyu Tamo, Member KVIC NEZ called it a historic day, the inaugurations made by KVIC chairman will add another USP to promote tourism, and we shall open more production centres in our state, but we have to make this project successful and set example to other states he added.

Chairman KVIC VK Saxena later distributed certificates to those trainees who have successfully completed training on Wood turning at MDC Lhou.