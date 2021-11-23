LIVE UPDATE: 12 Hrs ICR Bandh called by ANSU

Story Highlights During the day long band the union exempted the “Ambulance services, Medical services, Pharmacy, District Magistrate, Police personnel on duty, Media persons, Milk vans, and Fire services”.

ITANAGAR- The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) has called a 12-hour Itanagar Capital Region ( ICR ) bandh today starts from 5 am and will be end at 5 pm today, to press its two nos of demands, ” Immediate Transfer of Present Commissioner (Edn), Niharika Rai from the State and Immediate dropping of criminal case against the Team ANSU”. However the district administration has termed the ” band is illegal “. CLICK AND WATCH VIDEO IN YOUTUBE

Click here and Read Full Story–Itanagar- ANSU calls 12 Hrs Capital Bandh on 23Nov, 2021

LIVE UPDATE

11: 00 AM – security arrangement in front of Civil Secretariat entrance

10:30 am

9:30 AM During the bandh the roads of the capital complex wore a deserted look. commercial and private vehicles, were off the roads. petrol pumps, shopping mall, markets complex etc remain closed.

7:00 AM – Bandh started at 5 am. Tears leaders were seen on the road shouting slogans in support of their demands. private vehicles are of the road.