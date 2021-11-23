Itanagar

LIVE UPDATE: 12 Hrs ICR Bandh called by ANSU

The union has been pressing these demands for many months but there was no outcome from the education department, ANSU stated.

November 23, 2021
  • During the day long band the union exempted the “Ambulance services, Medical services, Pharmacy, District Magistrate, Police personnel on duty, Media persons, Milk vans, and Fire services”.

ITANAGAR-  The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) has called  a 12-hour Itanagar Capital Region ( ICR )  bandh today starts from 5 am and will be end at 5 pm today, to press its two nos of demands, ” Immediate Transfer of Present Commissioner (Edn), Niharika Rai from the State and Immediate dropping of criminal case against the Team ANSU”. However the district administration has termed the ” band is illegal “.  CLICK AND WATCH VIDEO IN YOUTUBE 

LIVE UPDATE

11: 00 AM– security arrangement in front of Civil Secretariat entrance

10:30 am 

 

 

 

 

 

9:30 AM During the bandh the roads of the capital complex wore a deserted look. commercial and private vehicles, were off the roads. petrol pumps, shopping mall, markets complex etc remain closed.
7:00 AM – Bandh started at 5 am. Tears leaders were seen on the road shouting slogans  in support of their demands. private vehicles are of the road.
6:30 AM- Bandh supports burnt tyres on the road at several places

November 23, 2021
