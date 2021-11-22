NEIST, Jorhat in collaboration with LDWS of Oyan conducts awareness cum training programme on MAPs at Oyan village

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A one-day farmers training cum awareness programme was conducted at Oyan village under Sille-Oyan Circle here in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh by CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), Jorhat, Assam on Sunday, 21st November in collaboration with Lisang Donyi Welfare Society (LDWS) of Oyan village.

The training imparted the farmers with knowledge on different aspects of cultivation, processing, marketing prospects of important and valuable medicinal and aromatic plants in Arunachal Pradesh. In this program a team of eminent scientists from Agrotechnology and Rural Development, CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat, Assam under the leadership of Dr. Mohan Lal, Senior Scientist (Medicinal and Aromatic Plants) imparted valuable knowledge on the cultivation of high yielding compound rich varieties developed by CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat.

In the first session, Dr. Lal briefed about the cultivation practices, harvesting techniques and processing of high yielding varieties of lemongrass like ‘Jor Lab L-8’, Java Citronella ‘Jor Lab C-5’. He also informed the attendees that these two varieties developed by the CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat are also registered with ICAR, New Delhi which has higher returns in terms of essential oil yield in comparison to other released varieties.

In the next session, Dr. Lal presented a lecture on cultivation practices of another developed high yielding variety of patchouli viz., ‘Jor Lab P-1’, Kaempferia galanga ‘Jor Lab K-1’, Kali haldi ‘Jor Lab KH-2’. He also enlightened programme attendees on the detailed cultivation practices of high yielding fruits, capsaicin rich and disease tolerant variety of Bhoot Jolokia (hottest chilli) namely, ‘Jor Lab BJ-2’ and ‘Jor Lab BJ-3’ which are presently under seed production stage.

Kaling Taloh, a progressive farmer of Runne village under Pasighat circle shared his experience of cultivation of CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat developed varieties and on the ongoing cultivation of various MAPs including Bhoot Jolokia (locally called Maan Mirsi/Sibhor). He also stressed on the importance of higher returns of high yielding varieties compared to the conventional cultivation practices and the role of marketing in the same. During the program quality planting materials of MAPs were also distributed among the attendees.

In the end, Jitendra Pait, Secretary, Lisang Donyi Welfare Society of Oyan village welcomed all the participants as well as trainers for smooth conduction of the training. He also ensured that farmers will be planting the new high yielding varieties of MAPs in order to double the farmers’ income.