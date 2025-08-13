Arunachal: APPSC Chairman, Members Meet Governor; Submit Annual Report and Discuss Examination Reforms

ITANAGAR- The Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Prof. (Dr.) Pradip Lingfa, along with Commission members, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed the Governor on the recently concluded State Public Service Examination and the successful completion of the recommendation process. The Commission also submitted its Annual Report for 2024–25.

Commending Prof. Lingfa and the APPSC team, the Governor lauded their dedication, efficiency, and commitment to ensuring a fair and smooth examination process. He reiterated the importance of purely merit-based recommendations, stating that such selections ensure capable and deserving candidates are entrusted with key responsibilities in the state’s governance.

“By selecting candidates solely on merit, the Commission is shaping the future leadership of Arunachal Pradesh and strengthening the machinery of the State,” the Governor said.

He further advised the APPSC leadership to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and efficiency, ensuring that the Commission remains a trusted institution in the eyes of the public.

The meeting was attended by APPSC Members Col. Koj Tari (Retd.), Ms. Rosy Taba, and Jalash Pertin, APCS (Retd.).

APPSC Secretary, Mrs Parul Gaur Mittal, also briefed the Governor on potential administrative and procedural improvements to enhance the Commission’s functioning and service delivery.