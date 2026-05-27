NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar Calls on Arunachal Governor KT Parnaik

ITANAGAR- Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Vijaya Rahatkar, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, KT Parnaik, at Lok Bhavan on Tuesday to discuss issues concerning the welfare, safety, empowerment, and socio-economic advancement of women in the State.

During the meeting, the Governor highlighted the active role played by women across Arunachal Pradesh in social, economic, and community life. He observed that women in the State continue to contribute significantly in areas ranging from agriculture and entrepreneurship to governance and social awareness campaigns.

The Governor particularly appreciated the growing success of Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs), stating that they are playing a transformative role in improving livelihoods, strengthening financial independence, and uplifting rural communities across the State.

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He also shared observations regarding the participation of women in anti-drug campaigns, cleanliness drives, health and hygiene awareness programmes, and preservation of traditional handloom, textiles, and indigenous cultural heritage.

According to the Governor, women across Arunachal Pradesh’s diverse tribal communities have historically acted as custodians of family values, traditions, and community harmony.

Emphasizing the importance of women’s empowerment in the State’s development process, KT Parnaik said that Arunachali women possess resilience, dignity, and cultural wisdom. He stressed that greater participation of women in education, governance, entrepreneurship, and nation-building remains essential for building a progressive, inclusive, and self-reliant Arunachal Pradesh.

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The Governor also appreciated the forthcoming ‘Jan Sunvai – Rashtriya Mahila Aayog Aapke Dwaar’ programme being organized by the National Commission for Women in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women in Itanagar on May 29.

He stated that such initiatives provide an important platform for women to raise concerns, seek institutional support, and strengthen awareness regarding rights, opportunities, and welfare schemes.

Chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women, Yalem Taga Burang, was also present during the meeting.