Arunachal: State Agriculture Minister calls on the Governor

Itanagar

They discussed welfare measures for the agrarian community and initiatives of the State Government in agriculture and its allied sectors.

ITANAGAR-   State Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary, Dairy Development, Fishery, Food & Civil Supplies, Legal Metrology and Consumer Affairs, Gabriel D. Wangsu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 29th August 2024.

They discussed welfare measures for the agrarian community and initiatives of the State Government in agriculture and its allied sectors.

The Governor advised the Minister to initiate proactive actions for doubling farmers’ income, securing them and their endeavours, making them tech-savvy, boosting agriculture research and education, and building farm-related infrastructure for the growth of the agriculture sector and farmers’ welfare.

He said that a State like us, where about half the workforce is involved in farming, cannot flourish without making agriculture sustainable.

The Governor emphasized enhancing and strengthening the agricultural infrastructure in the State and supporting the farming community.

He said that the latest technologies in the laboratories related to agriculture and its allied sectors must reach the farmers.

The Minister briefed the Governor about schemes and projects undertaken by the departments under him. He assured the Governor to educate farmers to diversify their efforts and spread their potential.

