Arunachal CM Dedicates new Arunachal Bhawan in Tinsukia to the people of the state

TINSUKIA- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today dedicated the new Arunachal Bhawan in Tinsukia, Assam, to the people of the state, especially those residing in eastern Arunachal districts.

“This state-of-the-art facility, equipped with amenities at par with a 3-star property, stands as a symbol of the enduring bond between the people of Arunachal and Assam,” Khandu remarked during the inaugural ceremony of the new asset.

Built on land donated by the Government of Assam, the Bhawan is located in the prime area of Bordoloi Nagar, near Civil Hospital, Tinsukia, adjacent to Chalina Nagar Naamghar.

The new Arunachal Bhawan replaces the old, dilapidated Inspection Bungalow (IB), and now offers a modern, welcoming space for our citizens who come to Assam for health check-ups, business, and other essential needs.

Khandu expressed satisfaction over the quality of work and design of the building and lauded the executing agency PWD (Eastern Zone) and the construction agency. Started in 2022, the building was made ready for inauguration in a record time of two years.

Khandu further observed that the new well-furbished facility will not only benefit people of eastern Arunachal but also the Tinsukia district administration in terms of utilizing it for official purposes as well as cultural meets. The new Bhavan comprises of a state-of-the-art cultural hall.

Also Read- 3 Soldiers Killed, 4 Injured As Army Truck Falls Into Gorge In Upper Subansiri

He informed that in the last few years similar assets were started and completed in various other cities like the Arunachal Bhavans in Dibrugarh, Tezpur, Guwahati and Bodh Gaya in Bihar.

“A new Arunachal Bhavan is coming up in Dwarka in New Delhi, which will be ready for opening in few months. Plans are also in place for a new building replacing the existing Arunachal Bhavan in New Delhi,” Khandu added.

Appreciating the presence of local Assam legislator Bolin Chetia, officials of the Tinsukia administration, local community leaders and Assamese cultural troupes, Khandu reiterated the strong bond between the people of both the states since ages.

He said that under the leadership of prime Minister Narendra Modi the north-eastern states are witnessing unprecedented progress especially in fields of infrastructure and communication.

Also Read- Diibo GB’s on exposure and recreation tour at Ziro valley

“Assam has to play a big role in development of the North East and I can vouch that Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is doing commendable job in this regard. We as the North East have to develop as one entity so as to walk shoulder to shoulder with rest of the states,” Khandu said.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Speaker Tesam Pongte, legislators and administrative officers from several eastern Arunachal districts, officials of the PWD and others.