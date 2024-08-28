Arunachal: 3 Soldiers Killed, 4 Injured As Army Truck Falls Into Gorge In Upper Subansiri

DAPORIJO- A major accident occurred in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district, in which an Army truck fell into a deep gorge, resulting in the death of three soldiers and injuring four others.

According to the information received, the accident took place near Tapi village on the Trans Arunachal Highway. It is being told that the army truck was going from Daporijo, the district headquarters town of Subansiri, towards Basar in Loparada district.

The accident was so severe that three soldiers died on the spot, while four others were seriously injured.

A police official in Itanagar said that all three soldiers died on the spot while four others were injured in the accident. Further details of the accident were awaited, the official said.

The Army’s Eastern Command has condoled the death of its personnel, identified as Havaldar Nakhat Singh, Naik Mukesh Kumar, and Grenadier Ashish.

A post on the Eastern Command’s X handle said: “Lt Gen RC Tiwari, Army Cdr EC and All Ranks express deepest condolences on the sad demise of bravehearts Hav Nakhat Singh, Nk Mukesh Kumar and Gdr Ashish who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Arunachal Pradesh. Indian Army stands firmly with the bereaved families.”

The injured soldiers have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The condition of two of the injured soldiers is said to be critical.

The identities of the deceased soldiers have not been disclosed yet. The Army has started an investigation into the accident. The cause of the accident is not yet clear.

It is being told that the accident may have occurred due to brake failure or over-speeding. The local administration has also reached the spot and is providing all possible assistance to the Army.

The bodies of the deceased soldiers have been recovered and sent for post-mortem.