Arunachal: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje Reviews Development Projects in Siang District

BOLENG- Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour & Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, on Wednesday conducted a review of developmental activities and public welfare initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district.

The visit included administrative review meetings and field inspections aimed at assessing the implementation of government schemes and infrastructure projects in Boleng and Pangin circle areas.

The day began with a review meeting at the Conference Hall of the Circuit House in Boleng, chaired by the Union Minister. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner of Siang district Tayi Taggu, administrative officers, heads of departments and officials associated with the MSME and Labour sectors.

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During the meeting, the district administration presented an overview of developmental activities being undertaken in the district, along with proposals for future interventions. Officials briefed the Minister on public service delivery, welfare implementation and infrastructure-related initiatives across the district.

Addressing the officials, Shobha Karandlaje provided suggestions aimed at strengthening developmental programmes and improving administrative outreach in remote areas.

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Following the review meeting, the Minister conducted inspections of several project sites in Boleng. These included a brick fabrication unit functioning under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUSY), a beneficiary housing unit developed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), and the District Hospital at Boleng.

The Minister later visited Moli and Moruk villages under Pangin circle, where she was received by local villagers, Panchayati Raj Institution representatives and district officials.

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During the village visits, the Minister inspected community infrastructure and rural development projects, including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) beneficiary houses, works executed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), an open-air gym facility and water tank infrastructure developed under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

Officials stated that the visit also included interactions with beneficiaries and local residents regarding the implementation of government schemes and developmental activities in Pangin village.

The visit concluded with a review of ongoing grassroots initiatives in the area, reflecting the Centre’s focus on rural infrastructure, public welfare and service delivery in border and remote districts of Arunachal Pradesh.