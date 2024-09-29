Arunachal: Khandu Congratulates MLA Rode Bui Ji, for achieving over 101% target of making new BJP members, from his constituency

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Rode Bui MLA Dumporijo for the achievement of 101.86% membership drive against the targeted of 7500 primary membership from his assembly constituency. He stressed to involved panchayat leaders to enroll the membership at the grass root level.

Addressing the review meeting of State Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024 and Sewa Pakhwada 2024 BJP Arunachal Pradesh held at State BJP HQ Itanagar today, Khandu appreciated the entire team who are working for Sadasyata Abhiyan.

He said that all ministers and MLAs of concerned assembly constituency will instruct to carry out membership drive online to achieve their target.

Chief Minister said that all the ministers will also give the incharge of various district to enroll and monitor the Sadasyata Abhiyan in the state.

Khandu urged BJP workers to rejuvenate the party’s membership drive with enthusiasm, targeting youth and women in the state. He hopes that the target fixed by state BJP for five lakh primary membership will be fulfilled.

Ashok Singhal Minister Govt. Of Assam cum Incharge BJP Arunachal Pradesh while highlighted in details on the Sadasyata Abhiyan in the state appreciated Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister for their full support on the mission.

He said that party need to focus on core activities to strengthen the party at the grass root level. He stressed to focus on youth, influence persons, prominent persons of every assembly constituencies in the state to enroll in the primary membership of the party.

He strongly advocated to enroll membership drive through online and directed all the rank and files of the party to enroll at least 100 primary membership each within 15th October 2024. He hope that the target of membership will be achieved and stressed to become No 1ST position in the country.

He suggested party karyakartas to carry forward all developmental activities, programmes and policies of the govt at the grass root level during the sadasyata abhiyan.

Biyuram Wahge, Minister cum State President said that BJP Arunachal Pradesh is in 7th position in the country and will try to be in No 1st position in the country. He said that during the Sewa Pakhawada (Service Fortnight) Govt. is organizing free health mela in every district headquarters in the state and urged all the people of the state to avail the befits of health mela.

Nani Lajie State Vice-President cum Convener Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024 highlighted in details on the latest status report of Membership Drive 2024 in the state.

Besides Zonal In-charge Junty Singpho State vice-President, Hawa Bagang SEM, Ashok Sanngchuju state secretary, Tapin Ete MLA, former Minister Taba Tedir, MLA Rode Bui and others also share their views and experiences during the meeting.

Dolang Tako Media In-Charge cum Coordinator highlighted in details programme organized in the state from 17th September to 25th September 2024 in the state, district and mandal level like Swatch Bharat Abhiyan, Tree plantations, Blood donation camps, fruits distribution to the patients at various hospital and school in the state. Sewa Pakhwada will ending with Swatch Bharat Abhiyan in the state and facilitation to National and International Para Olympic Sports Medal Winner on the eve on Gandhi Jayanti in the state.