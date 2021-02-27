Itanagar: Woman dies, Man injured, 2 houses burnt in a fire incident

ITANAGAR- One woman was burnt alive, a man sustained injuries and two house burnt when a major fire broke out at F&G sector on Saturday early morning, informed police sources.

According to police sources, Two houses burnt down to ashes where one person Mr Giogi Tanu (Age- 32 yrs) was partially burnt and was in serious condition later evacuated to RK Mission hospital and the wife of above person named Mrs Giogi Yabi ( 30 yrs) was found dead as her body was found completely burned beyond identification.

The Incident took place in F&G sector at around 5.30 am morning and accordingly NEDO SI Tacha and team rushed to the spot and verified the matter.

After the investigation, it was revealed that, ” they celebrated a Nyokum Party at his OBT houses along with their brothers last evening till 2am morning, and burning woods in the kitchen was not extinguished properly because of which the fire broke out as told by the relatives and witnesses.

Fire brigade team reached on time and extinguished the fire or else other adjacent houses were also in close proximity.

Magistrate, SDPO ITA, OC PS ITA and SI SK Singh were also present at the spot and verified the matter thoroughly.

Meanwhile a Case registered and other legal formalities are going on, till filling of this report.