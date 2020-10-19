Itanagar: Tumke Bagra inaugurates Employability Enhancement training course for non-engineering students  

Itanagar- Minister, Labour and Employment Department, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh Tumke Bagra, today inaugurated the first of its kind Employability Enhancement training course for non-engineering students of various colleges under Rajiv Gandhi University through video conferencing.

In his welcome address Secy. Labour and Employment , Pranav Tayal , informed all that the program will not only impart employability skills but also provide an opportunity to the youth to participate in TCS placement program.

Prof. Saket Khushwaha , VC RGU , encouraged all youth to actively participate in the program for better placement opportunities and the skills learnt in the program will hold then in good stead for all future endeavours.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest, Bagra appreciated the joint efforts taken by National Career Service (Model Career Centre Itanagar), Labour & Employment Department, Rajiv Gandhi University and Tata consultancy Services for organizing such an event. He further suggested TCS to conduct more such training programme in near future covering more colleges of the state.

The ensuing, free of cost training course shall be conducted by Tata Consultancy Service in association with National Career Service, Labour & Employment Department as part of their CSR activity. The training programme provides an opportunity to students of Arunachal Pradesh to learn important skills which make them ready to compete in the job market.

It will also focus on enhancing and improving the confidence level of the participants and harnessing their communication skills and analytical reasoning with the idea of preparing the students for quality placement.

Other Eminent personalities who have attended the programme were Ojing Darung, Labour Commissioner, Joseph Sunil Nallapalli, Head – India Corporate Social Responsibility, Tata Consultancy Services, Shri R. Aswanikumar, Joint Director of Employment National Institute for Career Service, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Govt of India, Puthumai A Nazarene, India Head Youth Employability Program, Tata Consultancy Service.

Also 170 students from Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat, Indira Gandhi College, Tezu, Dorjee Khandu Govt College, Tawang, Donyi Polo Govt. College, Kamki and Binny Yanga Govt. Women College, Lekhi along with Principals and Faculties of the Colleges participated in the program.

The Programme ended with Vote of Thanks by Ms. Moyir Riba, Assistant Professor & Nodal Officer, Rajiv Gandhi University.